In the latest Katie Price news, she is yet to congratulate her daughter Princess Andre on a major milestone in her career.

The Pricey is a proud mama to five. And, as expected, some of her children have followed in their famous mum’s footsteps to start a career in the showbiz world.

Junior has branched out to music, releasing a string of chart-topping hits. Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was reported that his sister, Princess had landed a major modelling deal with PrettyLittleThing.

And now, it seems Katie has ‘snubbed’ her daughter Princess after she achieved a huge career milestone.

Princess recently landed her first solo photoshoot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price news: Princess achieves career milestone

This week, Princess achieved a career first, when she had her very own solo photoshoot and interview with OK!

The model shared a snap of the glamorous cover on her Instagram on Tuesday (November 28). And as expected, plenty of fans showbiz stars were quick to send their support to her.

Katie Price ‘snubs’ daughter in latest news

Famous dad Peter Andre commented a love heart emoji, while big brother Junior, 18, penned: “Beautiful sis.”

Meanwhile, step-mum Dr. Emily MacDonagh told Princess that she looked “beautiful” in the shoot, and aunty Sophie Price dubbed her: “Stunning as always Pringle.”

Pete even shared the cover on his own Instagram and gushed: “Her first ever cover. So proud of you.”

But one notable person who has yet to react to Princess’ news is mum Katie. The reality TV legend regularly posts on social media – but has appeared to not congratulate Princess in the comments section.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Princess has another sibling on the way (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre ‘excited’ for the arrival of Peter and Emily’s baby

It comes after Princess revealed she’s “really looking forward” to the arrival of dad Peter’s new baby.

Peter, 51, and Emily, 34 – who are already parents to Theo, 7, and Amelia, 9 – announced the exciting news last month. Talking with OK!, Princess, 16, revealed that she’s “honestly so excited” because she finds babies “so cute.”

When asked if she would be helping Emily change the baby’s nappies, she confessed: “I wouldn’t say fully on board. No, I’m only joking. I feel like I’m a good big sister, and now that I’m older I can help with things and look after the baby.”

