Katie Price has been dealt a fresh financial blow, amid reports that her new drag show with Anetra has failed to sell out.

The former glamour model, 46, is set to appear at a gig tonight (Friday, May 2) in London, but ticket sales haven’t been the best…

Katie Price dealt fresh financial blow

Tonight will see Katie, alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race star Anetra, appear at The Clapham Grand in London.

Katie will be joining Anetra on her solo tour, alongside other Drag Race stars.

The official description for the event reads: “Six Letters and 3 Vowels and she is ready to wear you out!

“The one and only Anetra (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15) is finally coming to the UK for her first solo tour! Get ready for mind-blowing performances, gag-worthy lip syncs & jaw-dropping dance moves in this drag extravaganza,” it continues.

“Anetra will be joined by Drag Race UK icon Michael Marouli plus some of the hottest performers the UK drag scene has to offer, including Paige Three, Dosa Cat, Tailor Maid-Colby, Flesh & Bones,” it then reads.

“f all that Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve & Talent wasn’t enough for you, for one night only the ultimate diva Katie Price will be joining as Anetra’s incredibly glamorous co-host.”

Tickets being given away for free

However, at the time of writing, the show has yet to sell out, despite it’s relatively low ticket prices.

Accoridng to the Clapham Grand website, entry to the event is £18.04.

But the venue is currently running a promotion where buyers can buy one ticket and get one free.

This isn’t the first time that a show Katie has been on has been forced to cut ticket prices.

The star was on stage recently for an Easter pantomime that toured various theatres in the UK, including Clacton, Northampton, and Mansfield.

The Elgiva Theatre in Chesham opted to flog tickets on a buy-one-get-one-half-price basis when shows didn’t sell out there.

Katie’s health update on Harvey

Last month, Katie issued a concerning update about her son, Harvey.

The star revealed that her 22-year-old son is dangerously close to suffering from a heart attack, with his weight having soared to almost 30 stone.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show podcast, she said: “He’s just under 30st and that’s huge.

“He’s on the verge of a heart attack. He won’t have a long life if he carries on putting more and more weight on. That’s obviously a massive worry for me. But we’re doing something about it with the doctors,” she then added.

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and septo-optic dysplasia. He has battled with weight-related health issues his entire life.

Katie then explained that despite public assumptions, solutions such as weight-loss injections aren’t straightforward due to their complex needs.

“We’re waiting to start him on Mounjaro,” she said. “But because of his complex needs and medications he’s on, things aren’t as easy.”

