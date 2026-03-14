‘Such a shame!’ Katie Price fans share their sadness as star posts unrecognisable 90s throwback

Katie Price has joined in with the viral ‘what were you like in the 90s’ trend, and it’s left her followers all issuing the same plea.

The model – previously known as Jordan – burst onto the spotlight in 1996. Since then, the 47-year-old star has become a mother of five, tied the knot four times and undergone numerous surgeries.

Now, after sharing a series of throwback pictures alongside the caption: “90s baby,” Katie’s followers have shared their concerns.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Katie Price is almost unrecognisable from the girl who burst onto our screens in the 1990s (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price in ‘what were you like in the 90s’ throwback

A new viral trend sweeping social media has seen famous faces throwing it way back to the 1990s.

“Mum, what were you like in the 90s?” the post asks, before a series of images of Katie when she first started out appeared on screen.

The pictures show Katie with her naturally curly hair, fresh faced and surgery free and gracing a number of lads’ mags covers.

And, while many commented that Katie looked beautiful back in the day, many more urged her to be kind to herself, and shared their sadness over the cosmetic work she’s had done to her face and body in the intervening years.

Katie Price pictured back in 1995 (Credit: Jacqui Andrews/Shutterstock)

‘It’s very sad really’

“You were so naturally beautiful and your hair was to die for. Shame it’s not all natural now,” said one follower sadly. Another agreed and said: “You were so naturally beautiful,” adding a crying emoji. “Such a shame. It’s very sad really,” said a third.

“Imagine if she’d never touched her beautiful face,” said another.

“Oh Kate, you have always been so beautiful. Never let anyone make you think any differently,” another pleaded with the star. “Ladies, don’t let men make you insecure to the point we feel we need to change how we look,” another added.

“Wish you could’ve seen yourself through the eyes of some else… You would’ve known then how absolutely stunning you were. You were truly beautiful, stunning and enough as you were,” said another.

Katie’s changed her face, body and hair over the years (Credit: Splash News)

Die-hard Katie Price fans declare she was ‘beautiful then and beautiful now’

However, others branded Katie an “icon” and said she was “beautiful then and beautiful now”.

“You should be so proud of everything that you have achieved, you are just beautiful then and now,” said one fan.

“Loved you then and love you now – you are an icon and a literal LEGEND,” said another.

“Forever an icon,” said another.

Many of Katie’s followers expressed sadness after seeing the throwback pics (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie’s cosmetic surgeries

The model has been open about her surgical procedures over the years. According to reports, she has spent over £100k on altering her appearance, including boob jobs, veneers, BBLs, nose jobs and facelifts.

“I have an open book where I can flick through and have any surgery I want from most clinics,” she said previously.

“I don’t take advantage of it as much as I could. If I did and really let myself go, I’d look like an alien, and I don’t want to look like an alien.”

Read more: Katie Price shares end-of-life concerns for son Harvey as he tips the scales at 30 stone

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.