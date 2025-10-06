Loose Women star Katie Piper, 41, sent fans wild with a stunning bikini snap this weekend (Sunday, October 5).

The Loose Women panelist shared the sexy snap with her 1.2 million followers on Instagram – and it’s safe to say it went down a treat with them!

Katie Piper shares snap of skimpy bikini

Taking to Instagram, Katie shared a string of photos of what she’s been up to recently.

The first photo showed Katie posing up a storm in a skimpy blue bikini, showing off some serious underboob.

“Bikini in October, whilst on Zoom, sure,” she captioned the photo.

Other photos showed Katie working out in the gym, a huge marrow on her kitchen counter, baking with her daughters, walking her dog and posing for a makeup-free selfie.

The star also included a couple of short videos in the post, including one of her view out a plane window whilst leaving Malta, and rocking a stunning yellow gown.

“Work, travel, rest, oh…and new hair!” Katie captioned the post.

Katie sent fans wild (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans go wild for Katie’s snaps

Plenty of Katie’s followers took to the comment section to gush over her snaps, especially the bikini pic.

“GORGEOUS LADY,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely stunning,” another wrote.

“So beautiful,” a third said.

“I’ve said this before, and I’ll happily say it again, what an absolutely amazing and inspirational person,” another wrote.

“Beautiful,” a fifth added.

Fans loving Katie Piper’s bikini snaps

This isn’t the first time Katie’s bikini snaps have sent her followers wild.

Back in August, Katie shared some snaps from her family holiday to Dordogne in France.

In a string of photos and videos posted to her Instagram story at the time, Katie could be seen rocking a yellow bikini as she played in the pool, and enjoyed a wine.

“Wow look at you Katie – all beautiful and fabulous. Glad you all had such a lovely time,” one follower told the star.

“Gorgeous bikini. Wish I had your figure,” another said. “Great to see you enjoying yourself and you have an amazing figure,” a third gushed.

