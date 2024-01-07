Kate Garraway’s ‘unbelievably gruelling eight weeks’ after Derek had ‘massive heart attack’ during treatment in Mexico

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper suffered his “massive heart attack” while undergoing specialist treatment in Mexico, it’s been claimed today (January 7).

Derek died earlier this week, with Kate announcing the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

Tributes have since flooded in, with many praising Derek’s strength and resilience during his four-year battle with the after-effects of Covid-19.

Now it’s been claimed that Derek suffered a cardiac arrest during an internal flight in Mexico, as Kate prepared to bring her husband home for Christmas.

Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, died this week (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway and husband Derek in gruelling 12-hour emergency flight home

According to The Sun, Kate and Derek headed to Mexico in November for specialist treatment. Derek had been to the country previously for treatment, which Kate revealed on Good Morning Britain.

However, this time, while getting a connecting flight inside Mexico, Derek suffered cardiac arrest. He was stabilised and put on a medical evacuation plane for the 12-hour flight home. Kate was at her husband’s side for the flight during the week of December 11, it’s alleged.

Once back in London he was put in intensive care. Kate and their kids – Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14 – then spent Christmas at his bedside.

Quite simply, it was unavoidable.

A source claimed to The Sun: “It’s been an unbelievably gruelling eight weeks for Kate. How she is still going is quite remarkable. Derek and Kate made the trip to Mexico in November. They did it without fanfare as they didn’t want to get up everyone’s hopes. The treatment went incredibly well, and his doctor and all the consultants were hugely optimistic about his long-term progress, and future.

“Unfortunately as Kate excitedly returned to bring Derek home he suffered a cardiac arrest. Doctors confirmed this could have happened at any point over the last four years due to the damage to Derek’s organs inflicted by Covid. Quite simply, it was unavoidable.”

Kate Garraway was by husband Derek’s side as he flew home from Mexico (Credit: Splash News)

‘Military operation’

Kate was by Derek’s side in intensive care in Mexico, it’s claimed. She also worked with Derek’s UK consultants who oversaw his treatment and his return. Sources claimed it was a “military operation”.

“Under his UK doctor’s guidance, he was flown home by medevac — a specialist and extremely costly, air ambulance — to be put in intensive care at a London hospital. This in itself was a huge undertaking and ordeal. Unfortunately, despite the doctors in Mexico getting his heart beating stably again, Covid damage meant further complications ultimately affected his chance of recovery.”

Derek died on Wednesday night (January 3).

Kate Garraway announces death of husband Derek

Announcing the death of her husband earlier this week, GMB host Kate Garraway said: “Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

Kate’s reps didn’t have a comment when contacted by ED!.

