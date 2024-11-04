Love Island star Kady McDermott has reportedly ended her relationship with her boyfriend, Absolutely Ascot star Henry Simmons.

The end to their relationship comes after Kady allegedly accused Henry of infidelity.

Kady McDermott and Henry Simmons recently made their relationship public (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kady McDermott boyfriend

The couple had been discreetly seeing each other for months. However, they decided to make their relationship public at the European premiere of Transformers One in September.

Unfortunately, their romance quickly soured, reports claim.

Kady apparently witnessed two women exiting Henry’s home under compromising circumstances. She’s reportedly claimed she saw the women leaving his house “whilst he was in his boxers”.

A close source told MailOnline: “Kady has obviously split from Henry; the betrayal is like nothing she has ever known before.

“Kady really thought she had finally found The One in Henry but he has let her down and actually seeing the two women leave his house was horrendous for her.”

The incident has reportedly left Kady feeling “mortified”.

“She’s had such a terrible time in relationships and this has been another occasion where she hoped for a new beginning but everything has come crashing down,” the source continued.

Kady appeared on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Kady and Henry

Despite allegations circulating on social media about Kady being a problem in the relationship, she defended herself in response to a comment on TikTok.

“I caught two girls leaving his house Saturday morning whilst he was in his boxers, I’m definitely not the problem,” she stated.

ED! has contacted reps for Kady for comment.

Kady has obviously split from Henry; the betrayal is like nothing she has ever known before.

Despite their romantic summer on holidays in the South of France, Barcelona, and Ibiza – the trust within their relationship has been shattered it seems.

Henry was Kady’s first serious relationship since her breakup with Love Island co-star Ouzy See.

The reality star’s love life has also been scrutinised. Kady first appeared on Love Island in 2016, where she struck up a romance with Scott Thomas.

Throughout her time in the public eye, Kady has also been in high-profile relationships with TOWIE‘s Myles Barnett and Premier League footballer Matty Cash.

