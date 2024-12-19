The man accused of killing BBC commentator John Hunt’s wife and two daughters in a crossbow attack in July has also been charged with rape, it was revealed in court today (December 19).

John’s wife Carol, 61, and their daughters Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28, were found dead at their family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Kyle Clifford from Enfield, North London, pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder. He also denied two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and false imprisonment.

However, he has not yet entered a plea for the new count of rape. It’s claimed he raped ex-girlfriend Louise Hunt on the day that she was killed.

The trial is taking place at Cambridge Crown Court.

John’s wife and two of their daughters were found dead in their family home in July (Credit: YouTube)

Kyle Clifford denies three murder charges but also faces rape charge

Kyle Clifford faces several charges.

He has denied three murder charges – for the murders of Carol Hunt and her two daughters Louise and Hannah.

Likewise, he has entered a not guilty plea to two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and false imprisonment.

He did so via video link at Cambridge Crown Court.

However, he is not yet required to enter a plea for the new count of rape. What we do know though, is that the charge was related to Louise Hunt, John and Carol’s daughter.

The false imprisonment charge alleges that he “assaulted and unlawfully and injuriously imprisoned Louise Hunt and detained her against her will”. It’s also alleged that he raped her on the day that she was brutally killed.

John issued a statement shortly after their bodies were found saying “no words” could describe the feeling he was left with (Credit: YouTube)

John Hunt’s statement after family members’ deaths

Following the death of his wife and two daughters, BBC presenter John Hunt and his third daughter Amy issued a statement that read simply: “The devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words.”

ITV commentator Matt Chapman, who has been in contact with John since the incident, later relayed a message that every word of support feels, to John, “like a hug”.

“As far as what’s happened,” Mark said, “it’s still beyond belief that this could happen to anyone. Any family in the world.”

But, he said, John is “very thankful that people are thinking about them”. He and his daughter are “very conscious that they want everyone to know they will be okay”.

Read more: BBC commentator John Hunt urges people to ‘make the most of every day’ in statement

So, do you have a message of support for John and the rest of the surviving members of the Hunt family? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.