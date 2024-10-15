JLS star Oritsé Williams and his wife have announced they’re expecting a baby.

The singer, 37, shared a beautiful photograph of himself and his wife Kazz as she showed off her growing bump.

Oritsé said on social media that their journey to have a child has “tested us in ways I can’t describe”.

Oritsé has announced his wife is pregnant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

JLS star Oritsé Williams expecting baby with wife

He wrote on Instagram: “Overwhelmed with emotion, love, and awe, words can’t express how I feel about my Queen, my soulmate, my hero, and stunning Mama Kazz.

“Her strength, her sacrifices, and everything she’s overcome to bring us to this point leave me in absolute wonder.

“This journey has tested us in ways I can’t describe, but her courage has shown me the true depths of love and resilience.”

The star added: “We’re embracing this sacred time together in our little family bubble.

“Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude for everyone who has stood by us and continues to surround us with true love and support.

“Your kindness carries us, and we are forever thankful to you.”

His followers were delighted by the news, including his JLS bandmates.

Marvin Humes commented: “Congratulations guys! Over the moon for you both! Great news.”

Marvin’s wife Rochelle Humes added: “Congratulations both of you.”

Oritsé previously opened up about him and his wife suffering two miscarriages (Credit: GB News)

Oritsé and wife

JB Gill – who is currently starring on Strictly Come Dancing – wrote: “Congratulations you two. Enjoy the beautiful bubble!”

Oritsé and Kazz married in Jamaica in 2022.

He told fans in September to mark their two-year anniversary: “When we ran away, just the two of us together, just you and I and got married in Jamaica, it was one of the most magical moments in my entire life, but to be honest, I would’ve married you anywhere, because the magic is YOU.”

Heartbreakingly, Oritsé revealed that Kazz suffered two miscarriages in the past. He said on GB News earlier this year: “For us, that was a very devastating time and very difficult to know how to process those emotions.”

Oritsé found fame on The X Factor back in 2008, as part of JLS.

They were runners-up to Alexandra Burke on the fifth series of the ITV show.

