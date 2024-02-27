Inside the ‘incredibly heartbreaking’ murder of Australian TV star and his boyfriend as policeman charged and bodies found

The bodies of Australian TV star Jesse Baird and his boyfriend, Luke Davies, have been found.

A search for Jesse and Luke took place following their disappearance last week.

Jesse Baird’s body has been found (Credit: Studio 10 / YouTube)

Murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

The bodies of Jesse and Luke were found some 124 miles south-west of Sydney, Australia today (Tuesday, February 27).

They were found in two surfboard bags following a tip-off from the alleged killer.

The finding of the bodies brought to an end a week-long search for Jesse, 26, and his partner, 29.

Police believe that Jesse and Luke were shot dead in Baird’s £1.5 million home in Sydney last Monday (February 19). They believe that the couple were then put in surfboard bags and transported to a property in Bungonia, where they were hidden under some rocks.

Following the finding of the bodies, New South Wales Police senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon has been charged with two counts of murder.

The 29-year-old was previously in a relationship with Jesse. Police said that he gave away the location of Jesse and Luke’s bodies earlier today.

Earlier today, Lamarre-Condon agreed to help police and told detectives where they could find the men’s remains.

Who were Jesse Baird and Luke Davies?

Jesse Baird was an Australian TV presenter best known for his work with Network 10.

He worked on shows such as Totally Wild, a well-known Australian gameshow, and Gamify. He was also a red carpet reporter for Studio 10 until the show’s cancellation in December of last year.

Jesse was also an Australian Rules Football goal umpire and won the Brian Pratt Medallion for most promising AFL [Australian Rules Football League] umpire in 2020 and 2021.

Luke Davies was Jesse’s boyfriend. He was a 29 year old flight attendant. He and Jesse had been dating for a “few months” prior to their deaths, according to a friend.

Luke had recently moved to Sydney from Brisbane.

The couple regularly shared pictures of their times together on Instagram. The last pictures Jesse uploaded to his social media showed himself and Luke at a Pink concert in February, just days before their deaths.

Earlier this month, they went wine tasting together. Over on Luke’s Instagram, he shared snaps of them on a sun-soaked walk on Palm Beach, New South Wales at the beginning of the month.

Who is Beau Lamarre-Condon?

Beau Lamarre-Condon, who has been charged with two counts of murder, is a New South Wales Police senior constable.

Police have described Lamarre-Condon as a former partner of Jesse’s. However, a pal of the late TV star has since disputed this.

“Jesse would be so angry at the portrayal in the media of Beau as his ex-partner, and it’s disrespectful to Jesse’s family that Beau is being made out to be his ex,” a friend alleged to Daily Mail Australia.

He then went on to allege that the relationship was one-sided.

It is believed that Beau broke into Jesse’s home in Sydney and stole his phone and wallet after their relationship ended.

Timeline of events

Monday – Feb 19, 2024

On Monday, gunshots were heard in Paddington, Sydney. However, they weren’t reported to the police.

Some minutes later, Jesse’s phone rings the police, before disconnecting. It was later revealed that Beau had allegedly used the phone to send two texts to Jesse’s housemates, telling them he was moving to Perth. This was to give the impression that he was still alive.

Beau then rented a white van.

Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024

Beau made a partial confession about his roles in Jesse and Luke’s murders to a former police officer.

Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024

The bloodied belongings of Jesse and Luke are found in a skip bin in Cronulla.

The same day, Beau left Sydney with a female friend. He stopped at a shop and bought an angle grinder and padlocks. He also bought weights and torches.

Thursday, Feb 22, 2024

Beau headed to Newcastle, NSW, and cleaned the hire van.

That night, Beau is suspected of moving the bodies again to where they were eventually found.

Jesse was a presenter on Australian TV (Credit: Studio 10 / YouTube)

Friday, Feb 23, 2024

Beau handed himself into police and was charged with two counts of murder. However, he refused to co-operate with the police investigation.

Monday, Feb 26, 2024

Police searched a property in Bungonia, but didn’t find any trace of the missing men.

Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024

Beau agreed to help the investigation and agreed to speak to investigators.

He then told them where the bodies of Jesse and Luke were. They were later found in surf bags and partially hidden by rocks and debris.

Police issue statement

Members of Baird’s family were taken to where the bodies were found today.

They reportedly spent 15 minutes with his body before driving away from the scene.

“We are very confident we have located Luke and Jesse,” head of NSW police Karen Webb said. She then went on to say that the families had received the news with “relief” and “sadness”.

“This information did come with the assistance of the accused,” she then added.

“Whilst this news may bring some solace to the families, I know this will be incredibly heartbreaking for them,” Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said. “Our sympathies are with them.”

Tributes pour in

Following the sad news that Jesse and Luke’s bodies had been found, tributes poured in online.

“Jesse Baird, my friend, my brother this is helping me seeing past photos and videos. I’m going to miss you so much. We all loved you – kind, funny, caring and a great role model to our beautiful boys Reggie and Arlo. RIP Jesse and Luke,” one friend tweeted.

“Fly high, guys,” another said. “Rest in Deepest Peace Jesse. You set a bar for our style. You will be forever missed. Take care now until next time & Fly it high for us baby!” a third wrote on Jesse’s Instagram.

