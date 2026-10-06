JB Gill’s wife Chloe has shared a hopeful health update after a severe allergic reaction left her struggling to breathe.

The 37-year-old said she managed to eat some food, with her latest reaction proving much less severe. She also felt well enough for a countryside walk with her daughter.

In an Instagram post, Chloe said this was her first day feeling better following repeated hospital visits. Her husband, JLS singer JB Gill, drove her to Northwick Park Hospital when the symptoms returned.

JB and Chloe married in Scotland in 2014, six years after meeting on The X Factor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHLOE GILL (@mrschloegill)

JB Gill’s wife Chloe Gill describes frightening allergic reaction

Chloe said her lips, throat and tongue swelled after she reacted to food. She attended A&E twice because eating or drinking reportedly caused the swelling to return.

After a third episode, JB took her to hospital for further assessment and testing.

She described the week as one of the scariest experiences of her adult life. “The feeling of not being able to breathe is so frightening,” Chloe wrote.

She said 14 hours passed without medics establishing why food and drinks caused renewed swelling. Water was the only thing she could consume without the same response, according to her account.

“Waking up in Resus is something I will never forget but having the people I love the most right there was everything,” she wrote.

Chloe praised her husband (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

JB Gill supported Chloe through hospital scare

Chloe credited JB with staying close, calming her and looking after her during the ordeal.

“I’m grateful to my husband for being right by my side, keeping me calm and looking after me,” she said.

She also said having loved ones nearby had meant everything during the frightening admission. The former dancer and mum-of-two called the incident a harsh reminder that “tomorrow is never promised”.

Chloe Gill plans specialist appointments

Her improvement has not yet provided an answer about what caused the reaction. Chloe plans to see specialists this week to investigate why the swelling kept returning. She will also step back from social media while they try to establish what happened.

Her followers took to the comment section to send their support.

“Love you babe. You will get to the bottom of it, and I know your husband won’t stop until he has the answers. For now, just take it easy. Love you loads, thank you for my visit and flowers today,” Sarah Merrygold, wife of JLS star Aston, wrote.

“I love you, Chloe,” Rochelle Humes said.

“Sorry you experienced this my love! Praying you get answers swiftly and happy you are a little better xx,” a third person wrote.

JB also showed his support, writing: “My baby. ”

Read more: JB Gill announces heartbreaking death of family dog: ‘You will never be forgotten’

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