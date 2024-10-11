Jay Blades has pleaded not guilty after being charged with engaging in ‘controlling and coercive behaviour’ as he appeared in court today.

It comes just months after The Repair Shop star’s estranged wife Lisa announced their split earlier this year.

On September 13, the TV star, 54, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court. At the time, West Mercia Police said Blades was bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court on Friday, October 11.

Jay Blades pleaded not guilty to charges of controlling and coercive behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Jay Blades in court

Today (October 11), he made his appearance in court. Appearing before the Recorder of Worcester, Judge James Burbidge KC, Blades entered his plea of not guilty.

The charges relate to alleged events between January 1 2023 and September 12 this year.

Blades will face trial on May 6 next year at Worcester Crown Court.

Jay Blades’ wife

In May, Jay’s estranged wife Lisa announced that she and the TV presenter had split.

She reportedly said online at the time: “I don’t know how to say this because it’s still really raw. I probably should be really angry but I’m just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now.

“I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much.”

She continued: “I will admit I’m crying as I type this as I can’t believe this is even real. I hope you don’t mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I’m currently in a spare room with a few essentials.

“I don’t know what else to say. All my love, A very broken Lisa-Marie.”

Blades split from his estranged wife earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They had married in Barbados in 2022. Blades presents shows including The Repair Shop, Money for Nothing and Jay Blades’ Home Fix.

This year, he presented David & Jay’s Touring Toolshed alongside Sir David Jason. He also hosted Channel 5’s Jay Blades: The West End Through Time.

