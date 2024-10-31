Scottish comedian Janey Godley is in the “final beats of her life” following a battle with cancer, according to her “immensely proud” daughter, Ashley Storrie.

Earlier today, Ashley shared two pictures of Janey – who is currently receiving end-of-life care in a hospice. Alongside the pictures, she revealed that her mum has been given a remarkable honour that has brought “so much joy” to her final days.

Janey Godley rose to fame as a comedian (Credit: BBC Scotland)

Janey Godley awarded doctorate

Back in September, Jane, 63, confirmed that her battle with terminal ovarian cancer had taken a turn, leading her to cancel a tour to undergo treatment. The comedian was first diagnosed with the disease in 2021.

Now, in a heartfelt Twitter post, BBC Radio Scotland presenter Ashley announced that the University of Glasgow has gifted her mother with an honorary degree.

“Thank you @UofGlasgow for bestowing upon my mum the honorary degree of doctor of the University of Glasgow,” she tweeted from Janey’s account.

“This has brought her so much joy in the final beats of her life. Janey is so honoured and I am so immensely proud of her. Congratulations doctor Godley.”

Ashley also included two snaps of her mother in bed holding up her doctorate.

Fans react

This thoughtful tribute sparked a flood of support from followers, friends and celebrities.

Journalist Owen Jones reflected on Janey’s impact: “She’s an incredible woman who has made us laugh and think, full of so much courage and moral clarity. She is so loved.”

Meanwhile, TV chef Nigella Lawson wrote: “This is heartbreakingly beautiful. All love to you.”

The University of Glasgow also echoed these sentiments, officially welcoming Janey as an honorary doctorate.

“It is an honour to bestow an honorary doctorate on the incredible Dr Godley. We send all our love and support from UofG to Janey and her family.” They gushed.

Introducing Dr Janey Godley (Credit: ITV)

Janey Godley revealed cancer had spread back in September

Janey Godley’s journey has been nothing short of inspirational. From her early life in poverty in Glasgow to becoming a force in comedy and activism, her work has made her a household name.

Back in September, Lorraine Kelly sent her love to Janey after she revealed her cancer had spread. Speaking on her ITV show, Lorraine said: “Well she really is an inspiration, that’s comedian Janey Godley of course. She posted that video last night sharing the news that she is receiving end-of-life care after her cancer spread.

“We are sending her all of our love, she’s been absolutely remarkable, she’s been so brave all the way through this, still going on tour, still doing all of these amazing things. And we’re just sending her all our love and I know she wanted to thank all the people that are looking after her.”

