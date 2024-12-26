Beloved entertainer Jane McDonald previously opened up about her childhood memories and the less glamorous moments of her fun-filled family holidays.

In an interview with Yorkshire Times, the singer – who will appear as a contestant on game show Blankety Blank on December 26 – took a look back at her childhood holidays in Scarborough.

Jane opened up about her family holidays (Credit: SplashNews)

Jane McDonald’s difficulty at the fun fair

Jane’s fondness for her home county and its beautiful coastlines is well known.

Her childhood holidays were spent in Scarborough, a destination that Jane says holds a special place in her heart.

“I loved the fair, although I was sick after the rides – I was pathetic,” the singer admitted with a laugh. “I wanted to go on the rides, then was sick when I got off.”

Despite the queasiness, those trips remain a beloved part of her upbringing.

“Scarborough has a special place in my heart; it holds such treasured memories for me.” She gushed.

“We loved it as a family. Looking back, I sometimes think we went there because it was the only place my dad’s van would get to! But that didn’t matter, it was magical.”

Recalling the long drives to the coast, Jane painted a vivid picture of her family van.

“It used to take forever to get there, but that was part of the fun too. But once we arrived, it was such freedom.”

The singer published a memoir earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald’s health journey

In addition to reflecting on her past, Jane has been candid about her recent health transformation.

The former Loose Women panellist lost four stone after participating in ITV’s Sugar Free Farm.

Her journey began by eliminating sugar and “white carbs” like bread, pasta, and flour, resulting in a dramatic shift in her energy and lifestyle.

“I lost a stone and a half from taking part in the TV show Sugar Free Farm.” She revealed. “I used to eat so much rubbish. I didn’t realise how much rubbish I used to eat. I’ve always loved a pie and I was very carbohydrate-led as I was always hungry.”

Jane credits nutritionist Angelique Panagos – who introduced her to a game-changing yeast-free bread recipe – for helping her reshape her approach to food.

“The only bread I eat is one that I’ve got a recipe for from Angelique.” Jane explained. “It’s got no yeast in it and is made with lots of pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, wholemeal flour, oats, and yogurt of all things. It’s literally 20 minutes and it’s made – ready to put in the oven.”

The singer also shared that she no longer snacks between meals and has embraced a “eat to live” mindset.

“I always used to be hungry and was always snacking on something, but I don’t have any of that now.” She said. “I used to live to eat, but now I eat to live.”

