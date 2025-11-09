Jane McDonald on her ‘lowest point’ and advice she’d give her 21-year-old self

Jane McDonald is one of Britain’s most beloved television personalities, but the singer and presenter previously admitted that her journey to fame has been far from smooth sailing.

In a candid interview with World of Cruising in 2019, the Cruising with Jane McDonald star opened up about her lowest moments, her lifelong resilience, and the advice she would give her younger self.

This weekend, Jane gears up for a travel double bill on Channel 5, with Morocco with Jane McDonald and her Lost In Japan series airing on Sunday (November 9). But there’s some advice she wishes she could give her youngster self as she embarked on her journey towards becoming a national treasure…

The singer and TV star opened up about the ‘lowest point’ in her professional and personal life (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald on her ‘lowest point’

The 62-year-old Yorkshire native rose to fame as a cruise ship singer before becoming a BAFTA-winning broadcaster. She said she felt compelled to share her story in her autobiography Riding the Waves: My Story.

“I wrote my first autobiography 20 years ago. But so much has happened since then that I wanted to bring it up to date. It’s uplifting, with a happy ending, but be careful with the section about my mum’s death. That can make you cry,” she told World of Cruising in April.

The book also touches on the lasting influence of her late mother, whose wedding ring Jane still wears. She described her as a powerful presence in her life, and said her passing was one of the most emotional chapters to write.

Jane revealed that writing her book wasn’t easy. However, it taught her valuable lessons about strength and perseverance.

Although the experience was more emotional than cathartic, it gave her space to reflect on everything she’d overcome, including what she called the “very traumatic” period when her career temporarily stalled.

“My lowest point was when my career came to a temporary stop. The bigger you are, the harder you fall. It was a very traumatic time in my life. But when you’re that far down, the only way is up.”

Her most painful moment in her private life when her husband Henrik left, a time she described as her true “lowest point” due to the collapse of both her marriage and parts of her business.

Jane gushed that winning a BAFTA was a career highlight (Credit: SplashNews)

‘Enjoy your life a bit more’

Jane then emphasised how far she’s come since then, saying she’s now in a place where “nothing scares me any more”.

Asked what advice she’d give her younger self, the Wakefield native didn’t hesitate. “Go out there and enjoy your life a bit more, and don’t get married!” she quipped.

As for her proudest professional moment? Winning a BAFTA for Cruising with Jane McDonald, a show she says transformed her career. But her heart still lies with the cruise ships where it all began.

Catch Jane on Channel 5 on Sunday (November 9) from 9.10am.

