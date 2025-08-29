EastEnders star James Farrar has been flooded with support from fans after he shared a heartbreaking death.

James Farrar starred as Zack Hudson in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

James, best known for playing Zack Hudson in the BBC soap, took to Instagram yesterday (August 28) to pay tribute to his agent, who had grown into a close friend.

EastEnders star Jamees Farrar pays tribute

“Keely Silvester.” James Farrar began, in a video, “You changed my life, as you did for so many lads. You made me feel like I was part of something, there’s nothing better than feeling part of something.”

“I got told at drama school: ‘Don’t be friends with your agents’. It’s the worst bit of advice I’ve ever received.” He said movingly, “These people are a big part of your life and there needs to be a connection.”

Visibly fighting back emotion, he continued: “Keely’s been at our wedding, she was at my engagement to Ali, here the first few weeks of Summer being born. We’ve shared some of life’s biggest highs and lows together.”

“Bless you, for being kind. At the same time as being one of the best agents that I think the world has had. Keels, you know how special you were to me. The fact that I felt like you looked after me like a mother would was inspiring. I want my little girl to watch the likes of you, where you can be kind and successful at the same time. I think we’re forgetting that in this world.”

He finished by blowing a big kiss.

Fans share their support

Many fans reached out to support the star following his emotional tribute.

“Darling James, so sorry for your loss. Keely sounds wonderful. Sending you so much love.” One person commented.

Another said: “Sending you lots of love, I’m so sorry xxxx”

Meanwhile, a loved one commented from Keely’s account: “Thank you so much James for the beautiful words.”

