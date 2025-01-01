Gavin and Stacey star James Corden is a TV favourite – but it’s safe to say he’s had his fair share of scandals.

Shooting to fame as Smithy on the BBC show – which is back for one last finale this festive season on Christmas Day (December 25) – James has become one of the UK’s most successful stars.

Over the years though, he has been involved in several controversial moments…

But what went down with him and his Gavin and Stacey co-star? Who made a cruel weight joke about James? And did James say about Harvey Weinstein that left people fuming? Keep on reading to find out…

The actor was reportedly in a ‘feud’ with his co-star (Credit: BBC)

James Corden’s ‘feud’ with Gavin and Stacey co-star

James and Matthew first struck up a friendship when they worked on Gavin and Stacey in the 2000s.

Soon enough, the pair went on to collaborate on several projects together, including hosting the 2009 Brit Awards, and starring in the film Lesbian Vampire Killers – which was received badly by critics.

However, feud rumours started to emerge when James’ career went from strength to strength, with him bagging a role as host of The Late Late Show in the States.

In 2011, James discussed their relationship and admitted they had drifted apart, during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

When asked if they kept in touch, he responded: “Err, we talk occasionally, yeah.” Piers then told James that Mathew was asked to take part in the programme – but chose not to. James shared: “I didn’t know that, but I can understand.”

While in 2016, Matthew shut down rumours of a fallout with James. He told The Mirror: “James remains a friend and never wasn’t a friend. We have remained friends ever since we met.

“We have done various bits of work together and now we are both off doing other things.”

James Corden and Patrick Stewart’s ‘beef’

In 2010, things took an awkward turn at the Glamour Awards when host James became embroiled in some sniping with Patrick Stewart.

As Sir Patrick took to the stage to present an award, the acting legend criticised James’ style of presenting.

He accused James of looking like he wanted to be “anywhere in the world but here” and called him out for having his hands in his pockets on stage.

James shot back: “Oh! You couldn’t be more wrong, sir. You couldn’t be more wrong. Genuinely. And if it looked like that, I’m so sorry. But when you come up and present an award, just [expletive] get on with it.”

Sir Patrick then made fun of James’ weight and said: “From where I was, I could see your belly and that was from right at the back of the room.”

James told him: “I’m waiting for the punchline. Go on. No, seriously, go on. No, go on! You could see my belly, and we can all see you dying right now.OK, can we get a taxi really quickly please. There’s an old man going home.”

The Gavin and Stacey star issued an apology over his behaviour at a restaurant (Credit: YouTube)

James Corden in restaurant drama

James found himself in the headlines in 2022 over his alleged treatment of staff at a restaurant, Balthazar, in New York. The chat show host was branded a “tiny cretin of a man” after he was allegedly “extremely nasty” and “yelled like crazy” at staff.

I made a rude comment, and it was wrong

The actor addressed what had happened on The Late Late Show, saying: “It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server, I’ve worked shifts at restaurants for years, I have such respect for anyone who does that job.”

He went on: “I didn’t shout or scream, I didn’t get up out of my seat. I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language” James continued: “I have been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right?

“But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment, and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server.”

James spoke about an encounter with the actor (Credit: ITV)

Calling Pierce Brosnan ‘rude’

In 2017, James didn’t hold back when it came to sharing his thoughts on actor Pierce Brosnan. During a game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts, Khloe Kardashian asked James: “Name a celebrity who has been rude to you at a party.”

James was hesitant at first, but replied: “There was someone. But I don’t know if we’re going to try and book him on the show. I don’t know if I can drink it.”

Maybe he’s just a bit [expletive] rude

Eventually, James came clean. He said: “Pierce Brosnan. I don’t think he’s a rude man, he just happened to be [to me]. I went to see U2 and I was there with my friend Louis and his wife, and my wife, and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends and they left halfway through the gig to go off, and we left the space [for them].

“And then they had been gone quite a long time and Bono was like right there on this sort of big runway in the middle of the show.

“So me and my wife moved into this area, and literally, I’ve never felt anything like it, this arm went on here and just pushed me out the way. And I looked at him, and he didn’t even glance at me and he just moved back into his area.”

Khloe then suggested that Pierce might have just been a bit merry that night. But James fired back: “Maybe he’s just a bit [expletive] rude.”

James jokes about Harvey were not well received (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamses Corden’s Harvey Weinstein jokes faced backlash

In 2017, James ruffled a few feathers after he attempted to make fun of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Gavin and Stacey actor hosted the AmfAR Gala in Los Angeles and said: “This is a beautiful room, it’s a beautiful night here in L.A. It’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.

He continued: “It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath. Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but sadly he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”

I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention

Corden later apologised on social media, explaining: “To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behaviour, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention.”

