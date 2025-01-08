Georgia Toffolo’s unconventional approach to her wedding day is bound to be remembered in the celebrity wedding hall of fame.

In fact, the star has admitted she has completely “torn up the rule book”.

Back in October, the former I’m A Celebrity star revealed she is set to marry BrewDog CEO and co-founder James Watt. Toff has now shared a new update and revealed what is holding her back from tying the knot as soon as possible.

Toff is taking an unconventional approach to wedding planning (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Georgia Toffolo’s wedding plans

The reality star explained that she and her partner are very eager to walk down the aisle – but one aspect of the planning is holding her back.

Chatting on social media, Georgia has explained: “My fiancé and I probably would have got married two months ago if it wasn’t for this very embarrassing thing that I am going to admit now.

“I don’t know what I want to wear. That’s it. That’s the only thing that is stopping us. We are both incredibly impatient people desperate to waltz down the aisle.

“Now it is not that I have tried on a million dresses and am the classic bride who doesn’t know what to wear. I haven’t even looked. If I do find the perfect dress we will get married very quickly!”

Georgia said yes back in October (Credit: ITV)

Georgia then filmed a clip alongside her husband-to-be and asked: “If I find the dress of dreams today when can we get married?”

James then replied: “Let’s say next weekend,” and Georgia added: “We’re not even joking though.”

James also joked that he will be re-wearing the same suit he wore for his first wedding, to former wife Johanna Basford, teasing: “Sustainable.”

Georgia Toffolo’s unconventional approach to her big day

Georgia has previously discussed having a very different approach to her big day than she initially expected.

“I thought I would chat to you about how I feel about getting married as I feel very differently to how I thought I would,” she said back in November.

“I have chosen to spend the rest of my life with someone who, like me, is pretty unconventional which is probably a huge understatement but it is true.

“James and I separately and together do things really differently. We go against the grain. We don’t love to follow suit and we are really unique people and I think that is really cool.

“I have felt that I have been on cloud nine since the day that he asked me. It is by far the most exciting special, wonderful time and I am not going to let anything get in the way of that.”

Georgia continued: “I want to tear up the rule book. The thought of doing meal tasting for like a four-course meal that we’re not even going to eat. Take it from me, we are not doing that.”

She revealed that instead of a posh luncheon she hopes to have “sausage rolls” and “James’ Granny’s rice pudding”.

Georgia Toffolo’s wedding dress

Georgia might even put a huge twist on her wedding attire…

“I just want to feel really comfortable on the day I get married. I don’t want to get one ounce of anxiety to be in the mix with my beautiful marriage.

“On the day I marry my soulmate I want to feel bloody comfortable. And if that means wearing my jammys [pyjamas] then literally I will!”

We can’t wait to see snaps of the big day!

