Georgia Toffolo takes huge next step as she moves in with millionaire boyfriend ‘worth £260m’

Former I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo has revealed that she has moved in with her millionaire boyfriend James Watt.

Georgia and James first announced their relationship in 2023. He is the co-founder of the pub chain Brewdog. According to LADbible, he is worth a whopping £262 million.

Georgia Toffolo is ‘happiest’ when with boyfriend James

In an Instagram post shared this week (February 13), Georgia posted a snapshot of herself being held off the ground by boyfriend James while on vacation.

Wearing a red dress and wedge heels, Georgia flashed a huge smile and appeared to be glowing.

“Happiest when with YOU…which is encouraging as @brewdogjames just asked me to move in!” she wrote in her caption.

“We basically live together anyway but I’m excited to make it official. Some of the outfits I’ve worn in between our houses in London have been nothing short of extraordinary. Last week I wore cowboy boots with my PJs and a flat cap to hide the shame,” the former Made in Chelsea star continued.

“Can’t wait to tell Montdog [her pet dog Monty] the good news – my days of being the bag lady are officially OVER! So excited to make our home together. Best end to our holiday.”

Georgia’s followers are ‘so happy’ over the news

Racking up more than 52,000 likes, many of Georgia’s followers took to the comments to congratulate the couple.

“The best news I’m so happy for you darling,” TV star Trinny Woodhall wrote.

“Awh this is great news, so happy for you lady! xx,” another person shared.

“Ohh wow Georgia so happy for you both your the sweetest girl ever and I’ve always love watching you your such a genuine awesome lady big congrats and I love all your gorgeous yummy outfits,” a third remarked.

“You deserve everything nice in life may your journey be everything your looking for x,” a fourth commented.

