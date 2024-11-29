Inside Coleen Rooney’s glow-up – Shy schoolgirl to designer-clad Queen of the WAGs

I’m A Celebrity star Coleen Rooney‘s glow-up may not be what you imagined. As many know her as the Queen of the WAGs, it appears she wasn’t always.

But just how has Coleen managed to get her way on the cover of Vogue in her Liverpool home, while wearing a £3,300 Dior coat? Her incredible glow-up is how.

Coleen was first photographed as a young, shy 16-year-old schoolgirl, alongside then Everton’s young footballer, Wayne Rooney.

As Wayne’s career kicked off, his and Coleen’s relationship was thrust into a whole new world. And soon she found herself transforming into the fashion star we know her as today.

Inside the Coleen Rooney glow-up

(Credit:SplashNews.com)

Coleen Rooney’s glow-up

In her early WAG days, many knew her for her Juicy Couture tracksuits, her gowns and her huge hair. But while she fit the WAG look – she was also dubbed as a ‘chav’ by haters.

So she changed her style. Coleen began wearing designer clothes everywhere. If she was spotted, you can believe there was a fashion label on it somewhere.

But as the years went on, and she began spending time with other iconic WAGs, like Victoria Beckham, the Coleen Rooney glow-up began happening naturally.

Now, nearly two decades later, one Instagram post threw Coleen right back in the spotlight – and it just keeps getting juicier.

In October 2019, Coleen took to social media to reveal one of her followers was leaking her stories to The Sun. And through her detective skills – which have come in handy on I’m A Celebrity – she managed to work out who it was.

Coleen Rooney’s style turned professional and chic after court case with Rebekah Vardy

(Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Coleen became Queen of the WAGs

This one post led to what the world now knows as the Wagatha Christie case between herself and fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

The duo went to court in a heated defamation battle, with huge legal fees, before Coleen left victorious.

But the style choices she opted for during the case were no longer representing the young shy girl she once was.

Instead she wore chic professional looks everyday, with designer handbags and belts – and she meant business.

Not only did her outfit choices line up with her daily court activities, but she also had her now husband Wayne there beside her.

Through speaking out about what had been going on, Coleen collected an army of supporters, who are all now loving watching her in the jungle.

In I’m A Celebrity, Coleen opened up about the case that was a huge talking point for the UK. She admitted the whole situation may have been a joke to the world, but it wasn’t for her. Not only that, but she didn’t ever want it to get to court.

Meanwhile, Rebekah Vardy has been updating her regular column about her thoughts of this year’s series. But, she is not happy with the jokes.

So within two decades, Coleen went from a shy schoolgirl, to a chic woman who means business. And is proving people should not mess with her.

