‘I’m doing my best’ Caroline Quentin shares emotional message with fans following friend’s tragic death

Caroline Quentin has lifted the lid on the sad death of a very close friend as she insisted that she’s ‘doing her best’.

The actress, famed for Men Behaving Badly and Life Begins, opened up about the tragedy as the nation celebrated Mothering Sunday.

Caroline, 65, shared an old photograph of herself cradling a newborn baby girl.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Peering down at the tot sleeping in Caroline’s arms is a lady dressed in black and with dark blonde hair.

Caroline Quentin has posted a tragic message about her late friend online (Credit: ITV)

The TV star has now revealed the woman is her late friend Carola, who has sadly now died.

She also made fans emotional as she spoke about the baby in the picture; Carola’s daughter and Caroline’s goddaughter.

Caroline Quentin remembers late friend

Caroline posted the treasured photograph on Instagram and explained the sad story behind it.

She insisted she is “doing her best” for the Carola’s daughter, who is now a grown up, as she continues to help her navigate life without a mum.

Caroline captioned the picture: “This is my goddaughter on the day of her birth.

“That’s her mum who is no longer with us, I’m doing my best to be there for her beloved girl.”

She finished her poignant message: “#mothersday Miss you Carola . X.”

Caroline’s fans have been quick to show their support to the actress after she shared her sadness over Carola’s death.

One has posted a string of red heart emojis, saying: “Sending love darling.”

Another has written: “You are a wonderful, wonderful person XXXXXXXXXXXXXX.”

And a third told Caroline: “You are a incredible godmother.”

Caroline has replied to several other comments.

Referencing the baby girl in the picture, someone else remarked: “You look like you have totally fallen in love with her on that pic. Beautiful.”

Caroline wrote: “I did. I love her so much still x.”

Another follower said: “She’s so fortunate to have you as her GM.”

Caroline simply replied: “I love her so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Quentin (@quentyquestions)

Does Caroline Quentin have children?

In addition to being a godmother, Caroline also has two children of her own.

She shares daughter Emily, 26, and son William, 22, with her husband Will Farmer.

Both the children have now moved out of home and Caroline recently admitted she has ’empty nest syndrome’.

She has also previously said she regrets putting her career before them both.

Caroline told Good Housekeeping: “God, I missed them. I mourned them terribly when I was away. I think that’s probably why I feel so bad about it, because it left a hole in me.

“People said, ‘Oh, they’re young for such a short period of time,’ and I didn’t listen. I thought I knew better, and I didn’t.”

Caroline said she wished she’d turned more jobs down, but added: “You can’t turn back the clock, you have to live with these things.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon in heartbreaking dementia admission as she steps in and helps prepare ‘for years to come’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page