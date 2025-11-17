I’m A Celebrity star Kadeena Cox has shared her heartbreak following the death of Paralympic gold medallist Paige Greco.

Kadeena took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her dear friend Paige this week, revealing that she ‘was just speaking to her the other day’.

The TV star paid tribute to her friend (Image: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity’s Kadeena Cox reveals heartbreak

On Monday (November 17) Kadeena – who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2021 – took to her Instagram Story to reveal the sad news about Paige’s passing. Alongside a photo of Paige, Kadeena shared her heartbreak.

She said: “Life is so short and a change in a heartbeat!! Remember to live your purpose on this earth every day like this beautiful soul did! Fly high Paige & forever champion.”

Talking about Paige – who was born with cerebral palsy – Kadeena also wrote: “This breaks my heart. I was just speaking to you the other day at worlds.”

Paige died recently (Credit: InstagramStory)

Paige Greco’s death

Page sadly died on Sunday (November 16) at her home in Adelaide, Australia following a “sudden medical episode”.

Her family paid a heartwarming tribute to their daughter Paige, with her mum Natalie Greco, revealing she “meant everything” to them.

In a statement published by AusCycling she said: “Her kindness, her determination and her warmth touched our family every single day. She brought so much joy and pride into our lives. And the pain of her passing is something we will carry forever.”

Natalie continued: “While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia. As a family, we are deeply grateful for the support shown by so many people connected to Paige, including her teammates and friends.”

She inspired countless people with her courage and determination

AusCycling also paid tribute and added: “Across her career, Paige claimed multiple World Championship titles and World Cup medals. Including a 2025 World Championship bronze in the Road Race, and consistently helped raise the standard of para-cycling on the international stage.

“Her relentless work ethic and unwavering positivity made her a role model to teammates and emerging athletes throughout Australia.Beyond her remarkable achievements, Paige will be remembered for her humility, generosity, and the genuine joy she brought to every team environment.

“She embodied the spirit of Australian sport. And inspired countless people with her courage and determination.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Kadeena Cox, 34, shares health update: ‘Living my best wheelchair life’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know