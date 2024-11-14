I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin forced to ‘leave wife and baby at home’ as star ‘really emotional’

I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin is reportedly ‘really emotional’ over the fact that he has had to leave his wife and baby to film the new series Down Under.

Ant, 48, and his wife, Anne-Marie, welcomed their first child together back in May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Ant McPartlin ‘really emotional’ leaving wife and baby at home for I’m A Celebrity

With I’m A Celeb 2024 just around the corner, Ant and Dec are now in Australia, with the show set to kick off this Sunday (November 17).

However, leaving to head Down Under hasn’t been easy for Ant this year, according to reports.

Speaking to OK! magazine, a source claimed that leaving his baby son and wife has been really difficult for Ant.

“Ant is feeling really emotional about being so far away from Anne-Marie and Wilder. It’s the longest he has left them for and it’s going to be so difficult,” the source alleged.

Ant has the support of Dec (Credit: ITV)

‘He will just be missing them a lot’

The source then continued.

“Anne-Marie and Ant are going to stay in constant communication and FaceTime lots, but he is worried about the time difference. When he wakes up, Anne Marie will have put Wilder to bed, so, it’s tough to navigate. Ant has made sure Anne Marie has a strong support system back home and he knows Wilder will be safe with his mum, he will just be missing them a lot,” they then said.

However, Ant will have the support of long-time friend, Dec, while out in Oz.

“Dec is so supportive, and Ant gets on so well with Ali and the kids so it’s like he’s got his second family over there. They’re so close,” the source then added.

ED! has contacted Ant’s reps for comment.

How long will Jane last in the jungle? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity odds

In other I’m A Celeb-related news, the bookies have revealed who will be the first star to leave I’m A Celebrity – and it’s not good news for Loose Women‘s Jane Moore.

According to BonusFinder, Jane is the current favourite to leave camp first.

The 62-year-old is at 8/15 to quit the show first. Melvin Odoom is second favourite to leave first.

Meanwhile, McFly star Danny Jones is favourite to win with odds of 2/1.

Read more: BBC bosses ‘fear’ I’m A Celebrity’s Oti Mabuse will spill Strictly scandal secrets during jungle stint

I’m A Celebrity 2024 kicks off this Sunday, November 17 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you excited for I’m A Celeb? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.