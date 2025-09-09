Fresh health woes for Sir Ian McKellen, 86, forces him to pull out of major event

Hollywood legend Sir Ian McKellen is being forced to skip his latest movie’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on the advice of his doctors.

The 86-year-old star was supposed to attend the premiere of Steven Soderbergh’s new film, The Christophers.

Sir Ian revealed his “medical advisers” told him he shouldn’t fly.

‘Better safe than sorry!’

In a pre-recorded message to festival-goers at the Princess of Wales theatre, he said: “Better safe than sorry. If you enjoy it, will you tell your friends? That’s partly what festivals are about, isn’t it?”

It would have been Ian’s first visit to Toronto in over 25 years. Last time he was there, he was shooting X-Men.

Sir Ian McKellen’s health problems

This is the latest in a long line of health worries for the 86-year-old.

In June last year, he was hospitalised after slipping on a newspaper and falling on stage during a performance of his play, Player Kings.

As a result, he ended up with a fractured wrist and a chipped vertebra.

He had to pull out of his West End show as a result, and in a statement at the time, said: “I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. “Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service.”

“To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work.”

Ian McKellen opens up about fall

The Lord of the Rings star later shared that he was still dealing with the fallout of this accident two months later in an interview with Saga Magazine.

“My chipped vertebrae and fractured wrist are not yet healed,” he explained. ” I avoid going out because I’m nervous someone might bump into me, and I’ve been dealing with agonising pain in my shoulders due to the jolt my body took.”

He went on to add that “it was just a bloody accident,” and insisted: “I didn’t lose consciousness. I hadn’t been dizzy. But I’ve not been able to return to the stage, and they’ve continued without me.”

The film McKellen is starring in is The Christophers, which was directed by Steven Soderbergh. In the movie, the children of an ageing artist (McKellen) hire a professional forger (Michaela Coel) to complete his half-finished paintings so that they can sell them after his death.

