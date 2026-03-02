Hope Street actor Finnian Garbutt, 28, in ‘final stages of his life’ following skin cancer diagnosis

Hope Street actor Finnian Garbutt, 28, has revealed that he is in the final stages of his life after being diagnosed with cancer back in December 2021.

Finnian, who played Ryan Power in the BBC daytime show, was first diagnosed with skin cancer. He underwent surgery to remove it early in 2022.

However, over the weekend, he revealed that the cancer has “progressed rapidly”. And, after experiencing pain in his back and hip, doctors have told him he’s ‘now entering the last stages of his life’.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Finnian played Ryan Power in Hope Street (Credit: BBC)

Finnian Garbutt reveals his cancer is now incurable

Finnian shared the post on Instagram. It read: “Over the last month or so, I’ve been having quite a bit of pain in my back and hip. My cancer team admitted me the other day for observations and to do a few scans.

“Unfortunately the scans have shown that the cancer has progressed rapidly in my body, and I am now entering the last stages of my life.”

He also shared his reason for sharing the post. “I’m putting this out there, as it is really difficult to tell people individually. And I hope, now that it’s in the open, I can enjoy the time with my amazing family and friends.”

‘Life goals’ achieved since diagnosis

Reflecting on the years since his cancer diagnosis, the actor said: “Since being diagnosed four years ago, I have achieved so many of my life goals. 30 episodes in a TV show, being the lead in a movie (that should be out soon), buying my own house, marrying my best friend and becoming a father to the most incredible baby girl who never fails to make me smile.”

He concluded his post: “Thank you to all [who] have reached out over the years and supported me and my family. If anyone wants to meet up for a pint, coffee or general bit of craic, please reach out and we can try [to] make it work.”

Finnian is married to wife Louise and is dad to daughter Saoirse, 17 months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finnian Garbutt (@finnstagram20)

Support from friends and co-stars

Hollyoaks and Ridley star Bronagh Waugh commented: “Finn, you are some man for one man, my God. A breath of fresh air, an effervescent burst of energy, the most powerful craic, kindest human and altogether amazing soul. What a legacy and imprint you have left on this World. We will speak your name Legend often and into the world so that your girls and all who come after you, know what an impact you had on us all. Sending you strength , love, pints & hugs brother.”

Hope Street co-star Luke Delaney added: “Mate I’m so sorry to hear this. I had no idea when we worked together, which just goes to show how strong you are, and what a fighter you are. Thinking of you and your beautiful little family during such a heartbreaking time. If there’s anything I can do – please don’t hesitate to ask. Sending all our love.”

Pal Jack Marshall added: “Having worked with you and been able to call you a close pal has been an absolute honour brother. Truly an inspiration to so so many and all whilst being nothing but a complete LEGEND. Would love nothing more to have a pint with you buddy, don’t want the next meeting to be in Primark again.”

Read more: Paul O’Grady’s widower in fresh heartbreak following family death

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.