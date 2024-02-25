Everything Inside the Factory star Gregg Wallace has said about his impressive weight loss – from “scary wake-up call” to secret to pounds ‘dropping off’

Inside the Factory star Gregg Wallace has been very open about his weight loss, which has seen the pounds “dropping off”.

Here’s everything the star of Inside the Factory – which airs tonight (Sunday, February 25) – has said about his weight loss journey…

Gregg Wallace weight loss: ‘Scary wake up call’

Gregg revealed that the reason he decided to start losing weight was because he learned that he was at risk of a heart attack.

The star, who stands at 5 foot 8, weighed 17 stone – which means that his BMI was dangerously obese.

Blood tests also revealed that his cholesterol was “sky high”. Following these shock findings, Gregg embarked on a weight loss journey that resulted in him losing a whopping five stone.

Gregg’s weight struggle

“I led a lifestyle full of takeaways, snacks, and boozing and got more and more unhappy with how I looked,’ he told the MailOnline last year.

“I’d be tasting food on Masterchef, going to the pub and drinking, and then out for a meal at a restaurant. There’d be fry-ups with friends, fish and chips for lunch and a curry or Chinese takeaway at night on days when I wasn’t filming,” he then said.

“One day my doctor did a blood test and found my cholesterol was through the roof. He said I had to start making changes to the way I lived or I was heading for a major heart attack. That was scary – a proper wake-up call.”

Gregg Wallace weight loss: Diet left him ‘frustrated’

In the same interview, Gregg confessed that dieting left him feeling “frustrated”.

He said that he tried to eat less, tried not to have lunch, and tried cutting carbs. He then said that he was having some success with Weight Watchers, however stopped using them.

Gregg then went on to say that his diet just left him “hungry and frustrated”.

However, things soon changed when he married Anne-Marie Sterpini. Her diet – which consisted of chicken and fish – had lots of lean protein in them, as well as lots of veg. he learned that he could eat big portions and not consume as many calories as before.

This then led to the pounds simply “dropping off” for the star.

Away from the kitchen, Gregg also has a personal trainer. During an interview with The Mirror in lockdown, Gregg said: “I know what an enormous difference exercise can make to your life.”

Inside The Factory airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer tonight (Sunday, February 26) at 8pm.

