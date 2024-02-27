Good Morning Britain star Richard Gaisford clears up claims about hospitalisation following operation

Good Morning Britain star Richard Gaisford has shared an update after undergoing an operation in hospital at the weekend.

On Monday’s edition of GMB, presenter Susanna Reid sent a sweet message to colleague Richard and explained to viewers what had happened.

That evening (February 26), Richard shared an update with his X followers and cleared up claims about his hospitalisation.

…Doctors decided an immediate operation to open up the affected area and clean out the infection was the best course of action. I have a big hole, but hopefully nothing nasty left inside. I should be back working soon, but might not return to the frontlines for a while — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) February 26, 2024

Good Morning Britain star Richard Gaisford on surgery

He wrote: “Am grateful for so many kind messages today. It’s all a bit overwhelming. Glad to report I’m not at death’s door, and most certainly wasn’t ‘rushed’ to hospital. I developed an infection in my leg in Ukraine that didn’t respond to antibiotics. I sought advice from the NHS.

“Doctors decided an immediate operation to open up the affected area and clean out the infection was the best course of action. I have a big hole, but hopefully nothing nasty left inside. I should be back working soon, but might not return to the frontlines for a while.”

He added: “Am still a little bemused by all the interest, but if you’ve suddenly discovered my feed for the first time please take a look at our recent @GMB Ukraine assignment. It’s really important we don’t forget the suffering of people there, much more so than my personal health issues!”

Richard’s update comes after Susanna sent her well-wishes to him live on air on Monday morning.

The Good Morning Britain hosts shared a message with their co-star (Credit: Good Morning Britain / ITV / ITVX)

Susanna Reid sends well-wishes to Richard Gaisford on Good Morning Britain

Susanna said: “We just wanted to send our very best wishes to our reported Richard Gaisford who posted this picture.” An image shared to X by Richard then flashed on screen. It showed him wearing a hospital gown whilst sat in a hospital bed.

He wanted to say a massive thank you to all the incredible NHS staff.

She continued: “He’s had to be in hospital over the weekend, he had an infection, antibiotics didn’t deal with it so he popped in to see if it was alright and suddenly he was undergoing emergency surgery at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

“He wanted to say a massive thank you to all the incredible NHS staff who looked after him, so a swift recovery.”

Susanna Reid shared her well-wishes to Richard Gaisford (Credit: Good Morning Britain / ITV / ITVX)

Richard Gaisford praises NHS

Previously posting the snap to X, Richard explained the hospital dash. He said on Sunday evening: “Not quite the Sunday I’d planned. Many thanks to the incredible team @PHU_NHS for amazing care and a spot of emergency surgery.

“NHS at its very best. I realise there are untold pressures at the moment, but the service I received was first class and hugely appreciated.”

Not quite the Sunday I’d planned. Many thanks to the incredible team @PHU_NHS for amazing care and a spot of emergency surgery. NHS at its very best. I realise there are untold pressures at the moment, but the service I received was first class and hugely appreciated. ❤️NHS pic.twitter.com/9iBG5bQhXQ — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) February 25, 2024

Colleagues of the star were quick to share their positive messages with Richard in the comment section. Co-star and meteorologist Laura Tobin wrote: “Take care x,” whilst ITV news reporter Sally Biddulph penned: “Get well soon Richard x.”

GMB viewers also shared their well-wishes, with one commenting: “Sending you our very best wishes,” and another added: “Swift and smooth recovery to you!”

