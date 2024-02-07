This Morning star Gok Wan admits ‘my heart is shattered’ as he says goodbye to terminally ill friend

This Morning stylist Gok Wan has shared his grief at having to say goodbye to his terminally ill friend Fanny.

Australian Fanny, real name Allison, had been spending time in the UK with her best pal but flew back on Tuesday (February 6).

Gok shared a picture on his Instagram and said: “My little heart is a tiny bit shattered today. @fanny_mcphee is on her way back to Oz. We’ve had such a magical two months, time we never thought we’d have, so thank you universe for making it happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOK WAN MBE (@therealgokwan)

This Morning star Gok Wan admits: ‘I’ll miss the laughs’

DJ and author Gok, 49, added: “I know she has to go home to be with her amazing son and family… I’ll miss the laughs and life reckoning. Bon voyage [bleep] face.”

Fanny was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer six years ago and told she had three years to live.

Gok has been documenting their precious time in London on his Instagram and the pair have certainly been enjoying every moment together.

Before she flew back to Australia, Gok shared a snap of the best friends chilling out. He said: “Fanny’s last night in London. Not many words left… I think we’ve said what we need to. Now we can just sit contently – that is the true beauty of friendship.”

Gok attends the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards in 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

Gok ‘bottles’ their love

The best pals have been spending as much time as they could together while Ali was in the UK.

Over Christmas, Gok told his followers: “I don’t often speak about Ali’s cancer because it’s simply too upsetting. But I know many of you follow her so you are fully aware of how brave she is – you will also know how very poorly she is which means this Christmas is incredibly important.

“Tonight I intend to bottle as much of the joy and love we make so I can sparingly use it next year, the year after and for every year I am lucky enough to celebrate this season.”

Read more: Gok Wan on his relationship with Holby City’s David Ames: “I love to watch him laugh.”

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.