GK Barry and her girlfriend Ella have some big news! The pair have expanded their family.

And yes, the new arrival is extremely adorable. The happy couple took to social media to share their big news…

Grace starred in the 2024 I’m A Celeb jungle (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

GK Barry and girlfriend Ella share big news

In a string of sweet snaps shared to Instagram, GK Barry told her followers that she has been keeping a little secret. She and her footy star girlfriend have welcomed a bundle of joy – the furry kind!

Writing to her followers, Grace penned: “Meet our son Noodle the Toy Poodle. We’ve had him for a while but this is the official hard launch.”

Ella and Grace could be seen smiling as they stood side by side as the happy parents of Noodle, a cute little toy-size poodle with fluffy brown curls.

Of course, those who have been keeping up with the pair are thrilled, including GK’s I’m A Celeb and Loose Women co-stars.

IAC campmate Melvin Odoom commented: “Happy New Year GK.”

Ruth Langsford gushed in the comments: “What a cutie!”

Dean McCullough chimed in: “I can’t cope with him.”

GK Barry ‘hard launches’ new arrival

In the selection of photos showing off Noodle’s antics, one image showed Grace’s I’m A Celeb pal Reverend Richard Coles cuddling up with the pampered pooch – awww!

GK struck up a close friendship with Richard Coles in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

GK Barry and Ella Rutherford met via Instagram and have been dating for several months. Grace followed Ella, who is a striker for Ipswich Town, leading Ella to slide into Grace’s DMs and the rest is history.

In wake of GK Barry leaving the I’m A Celeb jungle, Ella shared a heartfelt message to social media where she praised her podcast star girlfriend and her efforts on the reality TV show. Ella wrote: “You made us all so proud, beautiful. I love you with all my heart, I have everything I’ll ever need.”

The striker also described Grace as her “wife”, leaving fans clamouring for Ella to actually propose!

Could wedding bells be ringing for GK Barry in the near future?

