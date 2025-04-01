Georgina Burnett found herself under fire today as she shared a post on Instagram that appeared to reveal she was pregnant.

This Morning‘s resident Home Genie shared a snap of herself in silhouette earlier today. The picture showed her in the hallway of her home in a black-and-white snap. In the picture, she could be seen cradling her stomach. It was captioned: “News!”

And, while many realised that she was joining in with the jokes this April Fool’s Day, others slammed the star for sharing the post, branding it “insensitive”.

Georgina Burnett slammed over ‘pregnant’ April Fool’s post

Earlier today (April 1), Georgina was one of many stars sharing April Fool’s Day jokes. However, hers backfired.

In her post, Georgina appeared to allude she was making a baby announcement. When her followers realised it was an April Fool’s Day joke, the complaints poured in.

This is deeply hurtful to the huge number of women suffering with infertility.

“This is deeply hurtful to the huge number of women suffering with infertility,” said one. “Did you know one in six couples has trouble falling pregnant? You would do well to consider this before making ‘jokes’ about such sensitive topics in the future.”

Another added: “Incredibly insensitive if this is a joke.” A third said: “Yikes. Not funny at all.” “Not funny if this is an April Fool’s joke,” said another. “Joking about pregnancy. Aren’t you clever… disrespectful little madam!” said another very angry follower.

‘Pinch punch… a puppy or kitten!’

However, others did get the joke, with one commenting: “Good one, you nearly had me.”

“Pinch punch… or a puppy or kitten,” another predicted, to which Georgina shared a winky face, signalling that it was, in fact, a joke.

Georgina explains her ‘news’

Hours after it was shared, however, the post had disappeared from both the grid and the star’s Instagram Story. In its place, Georgina explained her joke.

She shared a picture of her cat and said: “News… my first bundle of joy became a teenager today! Happy birthday Dexter – Dreamies for tea!”

Georgina has two children – a son, whose name she hasn’t revealed, and daughter Bonnie. Georgina announced her split from her husband Andy Flawn on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

ED! has contact reps for comment on the post, and its deletion. Although it is considered bad luck to keep April Fool’s Day jokes going past midday.

