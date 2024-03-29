Singer Gary Barlow has opened up about the death of his daughter Poppy in a new interview.

In August 2012, Gary’s wife, Dawn Andrews, delivered their daughter stillborn at full term. The tragedy took place days before he had to perform at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony with Take That.

Gary performed at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony days after Poppy’s death (Credit: Cover Images)

During an appearance on The Imperfects podcast, Gary candidly discussed the traumatic experience.

“I don’t talk about this in great detail and I literally don’t because I’m still kind of figuring it out a little bit,” he said. “My wife’s emotions were completely different to mine. I’ve been angry for a long time about that, I haven’t really found peace with it yet.”

The Rule The World hitmaker also had concerns that his marriage to Dawn would crumble after he was given a statistic that 95 percent of couples split up “when something like that happens to them.”

However, it made their marriage stronger.

“I think it comes down to men deal with it differently than the women do. My wife does far better than I do, she’s a much stronger person than I am. She’s really been amazing throughout it,” Gary continued.

Poppy’s passing impacted Gary’s children (Credit: YouTube)

Gary and Dawn share three other children – son Daniel, 22, and daughters Emily, 19, and Daisy, 13.

In the same interview, he explained how the experience also affected his two oldest children.

“The youngest one wasn’t affected at all by it, but the older two still talk about it a lot. It’s a highly complex thing that none of us should ever have to go through,” Gary said.

The former X Factor judge admitted he came out of the situation “stronger” but did wonder if he’d ever “be back to where we were before”.

In tribute to Poppy’s death, Gary wrote the song Let Me Go for his 2013 Since I Saw You Last album.

