Michelle Keegan ‘overwhelmed’ as she’s handed ‘enormously special’ honour

Star of Fool Me Once Michelle Keegan continues to reach new heights as she received a huge award at the Variety Club Silver Heart Awards.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday night (January 31) with Michelle winning in the category of Outstanding Achievement in Global Television and Streaming for her role in Netflix’s thriller Fool Me Once.

The show saw instant success, reaching the top 10 in 91 Netflix countries. In just two weeks, it was watched by 61 million people.

Michelle said the response of Fool Me Once has been ‘overwhelming and incredible’

Attending the ceremony in a fashionable white blazer and black YSL jumpsuit, Michelle went glam for the occasion. Showing his support, Michelle’s husband Mark Wright also attended.

“I’m so grateful to receive the Variety Club Silver Heart Award for Outstanding Achievement in Global Television and Streaming,” Michelle shared in a statement. “The response to Fool Me Once has been both overwhelming and incredible, I feel privileged to be in a job that I love and to work with extremely talented people.”

She continued: “I’m honoured to be celebrating this special moment at the Chairman’s Reception tonight, marking 75 years of Variety, the Children’s Charity’s incredible legacy.”

Chairman Jonathan Shalit refers to Michelle as a ‘true global icon’

The chairman of Variety, the Children’s Charity, and Variety Club Showbusiness Awards 2024, Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE said it was an “an absolute pleasure to host The Chairman’s Reception, commemorating 75 years of Variety, the Children’s Charity”.

He stated the “event is a testament to the incredible work the organization has done in supporting disabled and disadvantaged children in the UK.”

While referring to Michelle as a “true global icon,” he said that honoring her is “enormously special”.

“I am sure many more awards of such prominence will follow,” he added.

Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix.

