Emmerdale fans’ latest theory predicts Jimmy is the mastermind behind Will’s blackmail scandal. Despite the duo being close pals, soap viewers are convinced that Jimmy is actually the mystery person tormenting Will.

Following his cheating on wife Kim with Rose, Will has been subjected to numerous threats by a mystery person, who has found out about his unfaithfulness – which Jimmy knows all about.

Here’s everything you need to know about Will’s blackmail plot in Emmerdale.

Will has been receiving calls and messages from a blackmailer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will blackmailed by mystery person

Will has been being targeted by a mystery blackmailer ever since Rose disappeared. This followed his cheating on wife Kim with Rose.

He’s received numerous calls and also lots of texts from the mystery person, as well as a bouquet of flowers coupled with ominous message ‘I know what you did.’ While it seemed obvious to presume Rose was behind the blackmail plot, Will has since realised it can’t be her as she’s abroad.

The blackmailer has now took things to the next level, by making deep fake videos of Will and Rose together. Will and Jimmy received the videos via their joint work email address, leaving them speechless afterwards.

Could Jimmy be behind Will’s torment? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Jimmy is tormenting Will?

Emmerdale fans have been trying to work out who could be Will’s blackmailer. While some are convinced it could actually be his wife Kim, others have started to think it’s Jimmy, despite him being Will’s best pal.

Taking to social media, one person said: “I’m thinking it’s Jimmy – the blackmailer,” while a second Emmerdale viewer agreed, saying: “My hubby also thinks Jimmy!”

However, some fans think Kim’s close pal Lydia could be Will’s tormentor. One person said: “It’s Lydia Dingle,” while another wrote: “I thought Lydia!” A third account added: “Deffo Lydia!”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Who do you think Will’s tormentor is? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!