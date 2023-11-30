Ellie Taylor gives birth to baby boy early as ‘gutted’ star forced to bow out of Royal Variety appearance

Strictly star Ellie Taylor has given birth to a baby boy – but his early arrival has caused a spot of chaos.

The comedian, who appeared on the glitzy BBC One show in 2022, confirmed the news back in September that she was expecting her second child with husband Phil Black.

Fast forward to now and the bundle of joy has arrived a little earlier than expected. So much so that Ellie has had to pull out of a performance on a super iconic TV show.

Ellie Taylor was paired with Johannes Radebe during Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Ellie Taylor gives birth

On Thursday (November 29) Ellie took to her Instagram to share a snap of herself looking glam for the Royal Variety Performance. The TV star was set to take to the iconic stage for the event. However, it looks like her baby had other plans.

In the caption she wrote: “This is the fabulous outfit I was meant to be wearing tonight while doing stand-up at the Royal Variety Performance in front of 4,000 people, including Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Swipe to see the actual outfit I’ll be wearing tonight due to the surprise early arrival of my own little HRH…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Taylor (@elliejanetaylor)

Ellie forced to pull out of Royal Variety Performance

The Strictly star then shared another snap, this time it was of her in hospital cradling her baby son. The post went on: “Gutted to miss out but also very very happy to be wearing giant mesh knickers and saying: ‘But his skin is just so SOFT!’ 10 times an hour.

“Mother and baby doing well because Mummy has access to morphine and Baby has access to boobies. Wishing the rest of the performers the best night for a fantastic cause! Wishing me 12 hours sleep and a massive Pina Colada (not with the morphine, don’t worry…).”

Ellie’s new baby is her second with CNN freelance reporter Phil Black. The pair have been married since 2015 and have one daughter, named Valentina, born in 2018.

Throughout her career, she’s starred in shows like Bake Off: The Professionals and worldwide smash hit comedy series Ted Lasso.

In 2022, she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered with Johannes Radebe. The pair made it all the way to week 10, before getting the boot.

Read more: Strictly star Bobby Brazier admits he’s ‘tiny’ after show weight loss

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.