Strictly star Bobby Brazier admits he’s ‘tiny’ after show weight loss

Strictly star Bobby Brazier has revealed that he’s lost weight during his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 20-year-old EastEnders actor who will dance in the quarter-finals with his partner Dianne Buswell, 34, made the confession during an interview on BBC Breakfast today (Thursday, November 30).

Bobby Brazier spoke about losing weight

During the interview, Bobby told hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty: “‘I’m so much fitter and stronger. I’ve got a 27-inch waist now. That’s tiny. It was something like 31 inches before.'”

Bobby Brazier spoke about his fitness journey (Credit: BBC Breakfast)

He also added that he had ordered a stack of pancakes ahead of starting rehearsals on their Salsa to I’ve Had The Time Of My Life from Dirty Dancing for Musicals Week.

Dianne then revealed that they can often train from 9am until 8pm, with only Sunday off.

Dianne Buswell praised Bobby for being mature

Talking about their powerful Couple’s Choice performance to This Woman’s Work last weekend, Bobby said: “It was amazing.”

However, he found it kind of daunting since he thought the song was perfect. But Dianne interrupted him: “He is doing amazingly well and he’s teaching me a lot. I know for a 20-year-old it’s quite crazy how mature he is.”

She then added: “The weekend was really beautiful and I felt honoured to be a part of Bobby’s story. I feel like together it was just perfect. We are a little dream team. He’s doing so good.”

Bobby and Dianne’s couple’s choice had the judges in tears during Saturday’s show.

“I would say this is by far your best number to date,” an emotional Shirley Ballas told the duo on Saturday.

Anton gave his overview next – but also struggled to get his words out as his voice cracked. He noted how he hopes his own six-year-old son grows up to be like Bobby.

“The storytelling was sublime. It was clear, it was effective, it had motive, Craig Revel Horwood said.

“The message you both put out on the floor was absolutely beautiful,” Motsi Mabuse added.

