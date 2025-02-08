EastEnders star Diane Parish on meeting the ‘man of her dreams’ following split from father of her children

EastEnders star Diane Parish once opened up about meeting the “man of her dreams” after splitting from the father of her kids.

The star, who appears on Saturday Kitchen today (February 8), made the confession back in 2018.

Diane announced her marriage split in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Love life of EastEnders star Diane Parish

Soap star Diane has been relatively private about her personal life in the past. However, it is known that the star, 55, is mother to two daughters – Kaya and Kenya.

In 2018, during an appearance on Loose Women, Diane revealed that she had split from her partner, Sebastian, an IT specialist. According to a friend, speaking in 2020, they almost got married before their split.

Not only that, but she also revealed during the interview on Loose Women that she had found the “man of her dreams” following her love split.

Diane got engaged in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Diane Parish on split and new love

Speaking to the panelists, she said: “The last time I was here, I sort of got a bit ambushed with [questions about marriage] and, for the sake of my children, I didn’t want to go into the breakup with me and their father, and I’m usually quite a private person.

I’ve been single quite a long time, I’ve been having fun, but I have now met the man of my dreams.

“I just wanted to protect my daughters by not discussing that, and I’ve been single quite a long time, I’ve been having fun, but I have now met the man of my dreams,” she then went on to reveal.

Diane went on to find love with Gerry Zuccarello, who works for Porsche and is a dad to two boys. They had met in 2017 and got engaged after self-isolating together back in 2020.

Gerry and Diane spent lockdown together and are now engaged (Credit: Facebook)

Diane’s new love

“Diane and Gerry met through pals and have been quietly dating for three years,” a source told The Sun.

“Gerry said he and Diane were engaged after they had been spending time at home during the lockdown. Diane was close to marrying her ex, so has been wary about this engagement — but is loved up and on top of the world,” they then continued.

“She is enjoying having time on her hands to plan the wedding. She is thinking about a small, intimate ceremony involving all their kids and close friends.”

