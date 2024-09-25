TV presenter Eamonn Holmes might still be a regular face on television, but his popularity has started to decrease over the past year after splitting from ex Ruth.

Formerly a main presenter of This Morning with Ruth, many changes have occurred with Eamonn recently. Since 2022, Eamonn has served as a host for GB News. Not to mention, he has allegedly already formed a new relationship.

As he has continued to forge a new path, the Irish presenter also hasn’t held back on his former colleague Phillip Schofield either. Here, we take a look at Eamonn’s fall from grace.

Ruth and Eamonn split after 14 years of marriage this year (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes’ ‘new relationship’ left Ruth ’embarrassed’

After tying the knot in 2010, Eamonn and Ruth announced their divorce in May after 14 years of marriage. They share a son, Jack, together.

The split seemingly came as a shock to the public as the pair had worked closely with one another for many years. However, things started to turn sour when Eamonn reportedly formed a new relationship after their separation.

While not confirmed by anyone, Eamonn, 64, is said to already be dating counsellor Katie Alexander, 42. The pair reportedly met on social media in 2015 and have already been on a luxury cruise holiday together.

After finding out, Ruth was left feeling ‘gobsmacked’ and ’embarrassed’.

“The cruise is just the latest proof of their closeness,” an inside source told The Sun.

They added: “Katie has been telling pals she and Eamonn are going to be for keeps — and now everyone is starting to believe her.

“Eamonn’s zest for her — the latest being this all-expenses-paid trip — has wowed Ruth and pals. He has found a new lease of life for sure. Everyone is amazed.”

Fans defend ‘hurt’ Ruth following Eamonn split

Eamonn’s alleged new relationship doesn’t seem to be working in his favour as fans have been coming for Ruth’s defense.

After an appearance on Loose Women, one user wrote: “You can tell that Ruth has been hurting from the pictures of Eamonn with her younger blondie, Ruth looks like she has been crying as her eyes looks puffed up.”

Another concerned user asked: “How are you doing today Ruth?”

“Ruth’s made a lucky escape,” a third remarked.

Coleen Nolan stood up for Ruth amid her split from Eamonn (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coleen Nolan insists Ruth has handled drama with ‘dignity and pride’

During an interview with Woman Magazine, Ruth’s Loose Women co-star Coleen Nolan recently praised Ruth for how well she’s handled the situation.

“Ruth and I keep in touch all the time. She’s back at work now, which is great because I really missed her,” the singer said.

“I don’t want to say too much because it’s not my business to say Ruth’s life, but what I will say from a friend’s point of view is, I’ve never met anyone that has handled something with so much dignity and pride.”

Coleen continued: “She’s just such a lady, more of a lady than I’ll ever be, I would’ve spilled my guts right now – as I do, that’s my problem, I say too much. She’s been absolutely amazing, she really has.”

Eamonn branded Phillip as ‘toxic’ (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes calls Phillip Schofield ‘toxic’

Eamonn’s former colleague at This Morning Phillip Schofield remained a talking point in 2023 after he admitted to having an affair with a younger colleague. After lying to his family and everyone at ITV, Phillip confessed that his secret relationship was “unwise” but “not illegal”.

With rumours of toxic behaviour behind the scenes of This Morning, Phillip insisted in an Instagram post that there was “no toxicity”. However, Eamonn responded in a tell-all interview with GB News’ Dan Wootton insisting there was.

“I think that Phillip is absolutely right about toxicity,” he said. “But my friend, the toxicity is not with me, [journalist] Dan Wootton, or anyone else, the toxicity is with you.”

Eamonn also believed that ITV knew about Phillip’s secret relationship.

“Those in authority had to know what was going on and they thought they would dodge a bullet with this,” he said.

Eamonn laughs at Phillip’s TV comeback

Despite Phillip taking a 16-month break from television, it appears Eamonn still has it in for the 62-year-old.

After it was recently announced that Phillip will be returning with a new show, Cast Away, for Channel 5, Eamonn and his GB News co-stars couldn’t help but voice their opinion.

Following breakfast show anchor Isabel Webster’s introduction to the segment, GP Dr Renee Hoenderkamp replied: “Is this not just the chance for a narcissist to have more me time on screen?”

“I don’t want to know his story, I’m not interested in it. I know that he’s a celeb and people do seem to lap up any news, whether it’s good or bad but I think it’s time maybe he stayed on the island,” she continued.

After Norman Baker questioned why his comeback is drawing so much attention, Isabel said: “Well, he was one of our most high-profile presenters in the country, he was married and he had two children when the scandal emerged, he lost all of his TV work including Dancing On Ice, he fell out with his one time best friend and co-host Holly Willoughby, who also quite frankly, didn’t she lose her job off the back of it all?”