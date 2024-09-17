Eamonn Holmes and Kate Beckinsale took to social media yesterday to show off their newly in-person friendship – after years of being close on social media!

The pair were all smiles as they posed for a snap, paired with an equally gleeful caption written by Eamonn.

Despite the pair’s joy in meeting each other, it seems Eamonn’s fans aren’t all impressed!

Eamonn Holmes has been spotted with another young woman after splitting with Ruth Langsford (Credit: This Morning / ITV)

Eamonn Holmes and Kate Beckinsale cosy up in new snap

Kate, 51, reportedly crossed paths with the GB News presenter at an event. It comes after the actress has battled a number of health issues in recent months.

In the new snap, Eamonn, who just got back from a holiday with his new partner Katie Alexander, wore a suit whilst Kate stunned in a black and white mini dress.

Eamonn penned in the caption: “After years of being SM friends an ambition fulfilled tonight with the wonderful actress @KateBeckinsale.”

It comes after Kate kicked off the year by showing off her love for Eamonn by licking a mask of his face for a photo on New Year’s Eve.

Eamonn Holmes fans react

Eamonn reposted it at the time and quipped: “Looks like the secret is out about @katebeckinsale and me.

“But I can’t deny it was a great NYE Party!!!! Well at least my 2024 got off to a great start.”

Despite the duo appearing to have hit it off, some of Eamonn’s followers aren’t pleased.

One fumed in the comments: “Putting this on social media. Poor Ruth.”

Another added: “Ruth has shown so much dignity. Eammon is disrespectful.”

A third agreed: “Trying make your wife jealous with a younger model! Cringe.”

Kate Beckinsale has also faced trolls in recent months (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Others stuck up for the star, with one stating: “Oh my good God! These comments!! He’s been struggling and Kate has been really really poorly and them meeting has put a smile on their faces. Be happy for them, you twisted people!”

Another wrote: “Get a life all you trolls,” and a third stated: “So pleased you got to meet at last!”

“Good lord there are so many disgusting nasty comments about Eamonn. It’s his life no one knows what happened and quite frankly it’s no one’s business either,” chimed in another.

Kate has recently opened up about her health and enduring loss earlier this year, after social media users made comments about her weight loss.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Kate wrote to social media: “I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood.”

She continued: “I found eating very hard and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father.”

Kate also allegedly said that she had sadly watched her stepfather die “quite shockingly,” and her mother has stage 4 cancer.

