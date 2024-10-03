Eamonn Holmes often shares updates to Instagram, from selfies to clips of his day to day life.

But, in recent posts, followers of the star have shared just how unimpressed they are with the GB News presenter.

Some have even urged him to “be kind” whilst sharing warnings with him regarding his behaviour.

It comes after Eamonn has been vocal about Phillip Schofield’s recent TV comeback and since debuting his alleged girlfriend, Katie Alexander, on a romantic holiday…

Some fans have defended the star (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes slammed by Instagram followers

It seems that Eamonn’s followers aren’t approving of his latest antics – from being snapped by paparazzi boarding on holidays with a supposed new love interest and chiming in on Phillip Schofield’s fall from grace.

One penned under a recent selfie: “Try doing yourself a favour, and being a little bit more kind. It will go a long way.”

Another said: “I thought you have to be professional and impartial with views when your a journalist/broadcaster etc so why are you allowed to rant and rave. Should these opinions be made off air in your own time. Just wondering.” [sic]

A third wrote: “I think you have lost all respect from your fans including me.”

“Embarrassing,” chimed in another.

“And Ruth [Langsford] is breathing a sigh of relief,” remarked a fifth.

“None of us are perfect including you Eamonn. I don’t like who you are. Phil has been punished enough, now stop,” fumed another.

Phillip has been starring on Channel 5 in recent days (Credit: Channel 5)

Eamonn’s loyal fans defend Instagram selfies

Meanwhile, loyal fans swooped in to defend the star.

One said: “Gosh, there’s so much negativity. If you don’t like what he says, just switch it off.”

Another wrote: “I love you Eamonn. Forget what people say about Phil and Ruth… Nobody knows the truth and let’s face it you worked with Phil so you know.”

A third chimed in: “You are a breath of air.”

“Keep being you. A genuine guy not afraid to call a spade a spade,” said another.

“Brilliant in the morning with Isabel. You say it like it is. Love it,” agreed a fifth.

It comes after Eamonn claimed he was proud of throwing Phillip under the bus amid his This Morning axing.

