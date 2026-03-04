‘Cancer forced me to make this decision’: This Morning’s Dr Philippa Kaye, 46, shares fresh heartbreak

This Morning GP Dr Philippa Kaye has revealed that she’s been struggling with her emotions following her recent hysterectomy.

Dr Philippa, 46, was diagnosed with bowel cancer back in 2019, when she was 39. At the end of 2020, after chemotherapy and multiple surgeries, she was declared cancer-free.

However, at the end of January, the mum of three revealed that she was back in hospital for more surgery. Now she’s revealed that she underwent a hysterectomy, and she said that she did so after being told not having the operation left her at risk of cancer.

Dr Philippa Kaye was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning’s Dr Philippa Kaye reveals hysterectomy

Posting on social media this week, Dr Philippa reflected on her recovery from the major surgery. Dr Philippa captioned the post: “Post op thoughts don’t always make practical, intellectual sense.”

In a series of slides, she shared: “Thoughts I have about my hysterectomy that do and don’t make sense.

“Intellectually I understand: It was causing problems and pain. I was planning to have further pregnancies. So it wasn’t serving a purpose, was hurting and was a cancer risk.

“Emotionally though… it was part of me, it housed my babies. Cancer forced me to make this decision, otherwise it would still be there.”

She added: “And the ones I know don’t make sense but are still here… Am I somehow less of a woman without my womb and ovaries? I know this is not true. Sometimes you can know something in one part of your brain and feel something else in another. It is why feelings are hard,” she concluded.

‘Grateful for what I have’

The resident This Morning GP was supported by ITV co-stars, including beauty editor Nadine Baggott, who liked the post.

Another follower commented: “This is one time when it’s okay to listen to your heart instead of your head.” Another echoed the same sentiment and added: “I felt the same after my hysterectomy, it’s hard. You get over it though. Sending lots of love your way and hoping you make a good recovery.”

However, she did face some backlash on her post. One follower commented: “I understand how hard it is for you. But just think how hard it is for someone who has never had the opportunity to have children and now never will? Some of whom are still young.”

Dr Philippa responded to assure the follower: “Absolutely, I am grateful for what I have.”

How Dr Philippa Kaye found out she had bowel cancer Back in 2019, Dr Philippa Kaye was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Then aged just 39, she bravely appeared on This Morning to highlight the condition, and how it doesn’t discriminate when it comes to age. Dr Philippa Kaye on how her bowel cancer was discovered She told then hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how the cancer was first discovered. “When you’re young and even as a doctor you think, this cannot be cancer. I had [to have] three emergency caesarean sections and I had some pain in my pelvis, and assumed it was down to scar tissue. So did my GP. “I was 39 and I then went to a gynecologist who also thought it was scar tissue. But when you get scar tissue in your pelvis, you should go to a bowel surgeon. You have to have a period of scans to check where it is. And for a lot of us, it’s the waiting and uncertainty that is most difficult.” Surgery and chemo She then shared her treatment. “I had a really big surgery and six months of chemotherapy. Then we thought we were done but there is a lesion that is still going and I am going in for a whopper at the end of this week,” she said in September 2020. “You go through a 10 or 12-hour surgery, but sometimes you have to hurt to heal and this is a step towards recovery.” Dr Philippa declared cancer-free The following month, Dr Philippa was back with Phillip and Holly to share the incredible news that she was cancer-free. She told them: “For the first time in nearly 18 months I am able to say that I am cancer free. That is huge. And I am hugely excited to be out of my day pyjamas to speak to you!”

