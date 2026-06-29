Diversity star Ashley Banjo has spoken out as his co-star Warren Russell announced that he and wife Jade have welcomed twin girls.

Diversity dancer Warren shared the news on social media. He posted first photos of the babies and a clip of himself leaving hospital.

In the video, Warren carries the newborns in their car seats. His eldest daughter Myla walks beside him.

He wrote: “Our family is complete and our hearts are so full. Meet Hallie Reign Russell and Palma Rose Russell born earlier this week 23/06/26 at 15:29pm.

“What was once a dream is now a reality and you girlies are loved so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Russell (@warrenrussell_)

Diversity fans gush over baby news

Warren’s post quickly drew messages from his Diversity teammates. Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely were among the first to comment.

Ashley Banjo wrote: “Blessings. Congratulations again brother. So so happy for you both.”

Ashley’s ex Francesca Banjo also commented: “Gorgeous girls, what a blessing they are.”

Diversity star Perri Kiely commented: “Look at them.”

Love Island star Ron Hall also joined in. He added: “Beautiful mate, congratulations.”

Singer Jesy Nelson also gushed: “Congratulations guys.”

The update gave fans a glimpse of Warren’s life away from the stage.

Ashley Banjo congratulated his Diversity co-star Warren Russell (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

The sweet family detail behind Warren’s big news

According to The Sun, Warren and Jade have been together for 14 years. They tied the knot in 2020.

How Warren Russell connects to Diversity Ashley Banjo

Warren shot to fame in 2009 with Diversity. He appeared alongside Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely when the group auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent.

Read more: Prince Harry’s touching gesture to Ashley Banjo during unexpected phone call

The dance troupe went on to win the ITV show. They also bagged the £250,000 cash prize.

Diversity and Ashley Banjo: Britain’s Got Talent win in 2009 Diversity is a dance troupe that won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009. The group beat singer Susan Boyle in the live final.

Ashley Banjo became the troupe’s best-known member and later worked as a choreographer, presenter and TV judge.

Warren Russell and Perri Kiely were among the performers associated with Diversity during its rise to fame.

The win brought Diversity a £250,000 prize and launched the group into mainstream TV success.

Ashley Banjo may be the group’s best-known face now. Even so, fans still follow major life moments from the wider troupe.

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