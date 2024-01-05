Inside Derek Draper’s biggest career achievements before devastating Covid ordeal

Derek Draper has sadly died at the age of 56 following a series of health woes after his Covid-19 battle.

The former political advisor was struck down with coronavirus in March 2020. He spent more than a year in hospital and received round-the-clock care up until his death.

His wife Kate Garraway announced his death in a heartbreaking statement shared to her Instagram on Friday (January 5).

As well as being a devoted husband and father to their two children, Darcey and Billy, Derek also had a successful career before his illness.

On Friday, Kate heartbreakingly said on Instagram: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.”

She concluded the message: “Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support.

“Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

Derek’s life and career before his illness

Before his illness with Covid-19, Derek was a successful lobbyist and political advisor. He began his political career in 1990 when he became constituency secretary for Nick Brown.

In 1992, he then took on the role of a researcher for the MP for Hartlepool, Peter Mandelson.

Four years later in 1996, Derek became a director of a lobbying firm called GPC Market Access.

In 1998, Derek was at the centre of the political scandal known as ‘Lobbygate’ in 1998. Derek and Jonathan Mendelsohn were secretly recorded boasting that they could sell access to government ministers and create tax breaks for their clients.

However, Derek then left politics and retrained as a psychotherapist. He obtained an MA in clinical psychology. He had spent three years in California obtaining his degree.

That’s not all. Derek was also a member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP). He was the author of a chapter in The Future of the NHS too.

In other career achievements, Derek wrote two books – Blair’s 100 Days and Life Support.

In 2008, Draper made a brief return to politics where he worked as an unpaid adviser to the then General Secretary of the Labour Party, Ray Collin.

Derek also made a few TV appearances, including on Kate’s show GMB, for debates and discussions.

Kate Garraway’s statement on husband Derek’s death

On Friday, Good Morning Britain host Kate announced Derek’s death. She said of his final hours: “Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”

