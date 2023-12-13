Denise Fergus relieved as James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables has freedom bid rejected

Denise Fergus – the mother of James Bulger – received some good news today (Wednesday, December 13) after it was announced that her son’s killer, Jon Venables, wouldn’t be released from prison.

Venables was granted a two-day parole hearing last month. However, it has been rejected.

Jon Venables killed James Bulger in 1993 (Credit: Merseyside Police)

James Bulger killer Jon Venables has freedom bid rejected

Last month, Jon Venables was granted a two-day parole hearing. It took place behind closed doors.

However, he reportedly failed to show up, meaning all evidence was read to the parole board.

After two weeks of deliberating, it was decided that Venables was too much of a danger to be released. Venables was sent back to prison.

He will now spend a further two years in prison. He may reapply for parole in two years, however, if new justice reforms that mean repeat serious offenders will stay in jail forever come into force, he may never get the chance.

Denise thanked the parole board (Credit: ITV)

James Bulger’s mother, Denise Fergus, celebrates result

A spokesperson for Denise Fergus, mother of James Bulger, spoke to The Mirror after the result was announced.

“This is the day Denise has waited for years. The prospect of him coming out was terrifying as we knew he’d harm again,” they said.

“This is a day we celebrate and we thank the parole board for making the correct decision,” they then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Fergus (@denise_fergus)

Denise speaks out

Back in September, when it was first announced that Jon Venables would be receiving a parole hearing, Denise spoke out.

“We are worried obviously about James’ killer’s parole hearing. We know that the fate of James’ killer now lies in the hands of the parole board. There is so much at stake. In my mind, he should never be released,” she told The Mirror at the time.

“He still poses a huge danger to society and others and I, sadly, have no doubt he will re-offend again if his parole is granted,” she then sid.

“We know we are so close to getting justice for James and keeping his killer, who has repeatedly reoffended, in prison for life. I had written a victim impact statement and all we can do is wait and hope that the parole board realise what we know, which is that Venables should never walk free ever again,” she then added.

