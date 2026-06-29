Dame Penelope Keith’s death has been announced after the much-loved actress and sitcom favourite died aged 86.

Her family confirmed on Monday that the television icon died peacefully at her home in Surrey, where she had lived for more than five decades.

The statement said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Dame Penelope Keith died peacefully whilst living with cancer at her home in Surrey where she had lived for more than 50 years.

“The family is grateful for the care and support she received throughout her treatments, and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Dame Penelope Keith became one of the most recognisable faces on British television, winning generations of admirers through two unforgettable BBC sitcom roles.

She played the sharp-tongued suburban neighbour Margo Leadbetter in The Good Life. She later starred as widowed aristocrat Audrey fforbes-Hamilton in To the Manor Born.

Dame Penelope Keith has died (Credit: Shutterstock)

Why Penelope Keith’s death feels like the end of a comedy era

For many viewers, Dame Penelope came to represent a golden age of British comedy.

Born in Surrey, she remained closely connected to the county throughout her life. Her family said she had lived at her Surrey home for more than 50 years.

Long before she became a household name on television, Dame Penelope developed her acting career on stage. She joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963.

She also enjoyed major success in the theatre. In 1976, she won the Olivier Award for best comedy performance for Donkey’s Years.

The Good Life brought her widespread popularity from 1975. Her portrayal of Margo earned her the Bafta TV award for best light entertainment performance in 1977.

She followed that success with To the Manor Born, which first aired in 1979 and further secured her place among Britain’s most celebrated television stars.

The tribute that captured the mood after Penelope Keith’s death

Tributes quickly followed the announcement of Penelope Keith’s death, with former culture secretary Sir Jeremy Hunt among those sharing messages online.

Penelope Keith career timeline 1963: Joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. 1975: Reached a wider television audience in The Good Life. 1976: Won the Olivier Award for best comedy performance for Donkey’s Years. 1979: Began starring in To the Manor Born. Won the Bafta TV award for best light entertainment performance for The Good Life.

He wrote: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Dame Penelope Keith CBE. She was a neighbour and friend where she was dearly loved by all who knew her in Milford.

“She helped Britain laugh at itself, one of our best national qualities, and brought happiness to millions. RIP dear Penny.”

Penelope Keith’s death is likely to resonate with viewers who grew up watching her classic sitcoms, while younger audiences have continued to discover her work through repeat broadcasts and streaming.

Her career became closely linked with some of Britain’s most beloved comedy characters. Her performances helped shape television viewing for generations.

As tributes continue to be shared, her family have asked for privacy while they mourn. Dame Penelope leaves behind a remarkable television and theatre legacy that remains firmly woven into British comedy history.

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