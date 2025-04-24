EastEnders star Danny Walters has announced he and his partner have secretly welcomed a baby.

The actor, who played Keanue Taylor in the BBC soap opera until 2023, has been loved up with his girlfriend, Maddi Faircloth, since 2021. However, it seems the pair has taken their relationship to the next level by starting a family.

Danny and his girlfriend welcomed a baby daughter (Credit: BBC)

Danny Walters announces baby news

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (April 23), Danny revealed that he and Maddi had a baby daughter named Autumn last month.

The 31-year-old shared an adorable black-and-white snapshot of the couple holding their baby’s tiny hand. While covering their face, their newborn could be seen wearing a white knitted bonnet.

“One Month With You, Autumn,” he wrote in his caption, adding: “Born March 25’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Walters (@danny_walters)

Reaction

Following the wholesome announcement, Danny’s followers rushed to the comments section to wish him congratulations.

“Ah wow! Congrats to you all Danny,” fellow EastEnders star Diane Parish, who portrays Denise Fox, wrote.

“Congrats darling,” Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell, added.

“Huge Congratulations.. as a mum of a new baby too.. enjoy the newborn stage it goes quick!!” a third remarked.

“Congratulations to you both,” a fourth person said.

“The cutest little angel x,” a fifth shared, adding a red heart emoji.

Danny’s followers wished him congratulations (Credit: Cover Images)-

‘I think all women who go through childbirth are real heroes’

In March 2018, Danny became an uncle for the first time and gushed about his niece, Harper-Rose.

“Words cannot describe how incredible I felt in this picture! Yesterday I held Harper-Rose in my arms for the first time when she was just 6 hours old,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Congratulations to my brother and Emma for bringing such a beautiful little girl into this world, I think all women who go through child birth are real heroes. I’m so excited for this chapter to begin for us all. Harper-Rose and I are already best friends, I mean look how happy she is to be in my arms.”

Read more: EastEnders’ Danny Walters admits playing Keanu has ‘been a blast’ as fans convinced he’s signed movie role

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.