Inside Danny Dyer and Mark Wright’s 10-year ‘feud’ – Michelle Keegan ‘dig’; ‘scrap’ at V Festival; brutal social media swipes

Danny Dyer and Mark Wright have been embroiled in a ‘feud’ for years – and it’s fair to say things between the two have previously got pretty messy.

Actor Danny, 47, – who is on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C today (April 27) – and presenter Mark, 38, are possibly two of the UK’s biggest stars.

However, despite never directly working together, the pair have locked horns on several occasions.

From public spats to brutal swipes, here, we’re taking a look inside Danny and Mark’s reported decade-long feud…

The beef reportedly started back in 2013 (Credit: ITV)

Danny Dyer slams ‘irritating’ Mark Wright

Danny and Mark’s reported feud kicked off way back in 2013, when Danny made a savage swipe at former TOWIE star Mark.

“I got mistaken for him [Mark] once. In a cafe. It put me right off my beans. Again, I don’t know him, but he’s everything I hate about this whole celebrity world,” Danny told Digital Spy.

“It’s mainly because of some of his quotes saying he wants to be the next James Bond. If he’s the next James Bond, it’s over for me. It’s the arrogance of it all – it irritates me.”

Not done, Danny brutally added: “Mark’s not up my street, he’ll never be a mate of mine. Good luck to him, just stay away from me.”

Mark’s brother also got involved (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Danny and Mark’s ‘altercation’ in changing room

Soon afterwards, it was reported EastEnders star Danny and Mark previously had an altercation at a charity football match.

At the time, and stirring things up, Danny took aim at Mark when he tweeted in August 2016: “My worst nightmare would be listening to Heart FM while eating an Oykos yoghurt. It would be like [bleep]ing razor blades.”

Danny was referring to Mark being a DJ on the radio station, as well as his advert for the yogurt brand.

However, Danny’s swipe caught the attention of Mark’s brother Joshua – who soon fired back.

He said: “Malcolm, you must still be hurting from when Mark gave you a slap in the changing room that day. Get over it, you melt @MrDDyer.”

Danny then recalled the altercation: “At a charity football match for terminally ill children, then run behind his dad. What a geezer. My bird hits harder.”

Joshua disagreed and replied: “@MrDDyer Not sure it happened like that mate, you ran your mouth as always and pushed him into corner so he protected himself by slapping you,” before adding his dad wasn’t even there at the time.

Replying to criticism from one user on X, Danny then said: “Hardly a dig. The fact I suffered it was there was kids waiting outside with months to live. He’s a disgrace.”

V Festival bust-up

Things then took a dramatic turn that same month in August 2016, when Danny reportedly got into a physical altercation at V Festival with at least five of Mark’s friends.

Mark denied he was personally involved in the incident – and Danny was quick to fire back.

Mark wrote on X, then known as Twitter: “Seen some stories online today about V Festival. I would like to confirm that I personally wasn’t involved in any physical confrontation.”

Danny said: “No. True. Where was ya?? Do you wanna declare who ya snakey two-bob mates are?? Especially the one squaring up to my Dani, [Danny’s daughter].”

Danny’s daughter witnessed the altercation (Credit: YouTube)

Danny’s daughter defends ‘sensitive’ dad

Dani also called out Mark’s pals and said her “heart is broken” after witnessing the altercation.

“The only thing I’m even gonna say is my dad is the strongest person I know. He isn’t a fighter – just because he plays good acting roles as a hard man does not mean he is that in real life.

“I admit I was shouting that Mark Wright is a [bleep]. Because his silly mates thought it was okay to barge past my dad knowing he was drunk, my heart is broken as I witnessed the whole thing.”

She added: “My dad is such a sensitive loving person who wouldn’t want to hurt a fly. Five on one is never fair. But I love you Papa and seeing that just proved how I would have wished to have smacked them in the mouth. Love you.”

Michelle was called out amid the drama (Credit: BBC)

Danny’s wife slams Michelle Keegan

Around the same time, and following the reported V Festival bust-up, Danny Dyer’s then-fiancee and now-wife, Joanne, hit out at Mark’s wife Michelle Keegan.

Sticking up for her EastEnders star partner, Joanne Mas penned on X: “It’s official. I’m going to be promoting MY GIRL and the [bleep] she witnessed.”.

Joanne’s dig was in response to Michelle – who wasn’t at the festival – promoting her BBC show, Our Girl.

Mark and Danny ‘will never get on’

Since the V Festival bust-up, Mark and Danny managed to avoid any other spats. In March this year, though, it was claimed that Danny and Mark will never see eye-to-eye.

“The Dyers and the Wrights will never get on. Both families have a real dislike for each other, and the tension is unlikely to ever thaw,” an insider alleged to The Sun.

“There’s only a 45-minute drive between them, but even if they lived next door, they certainly wouldn’t be popping round for a cuppa.”

The source continued: “He [Danny] thinks he crossed the line when his mates jumped him at V Festival, especially as he was with his wife and daughter at the time. In his world, he thinks that’s unforgivable.”

