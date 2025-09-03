’Terrified’ Danielle Lloyd issues health update after second cancer scare: ‘I want to be there when my kids grow up’

Reality star Danielle Lloyd has given another health update to fans after she had to get another biopsy.

Back in February, Danielle was first diagnosed with melanoma and underwent a procedure to have the mole on her collarbone removed.

But not long after getting the all-clear, Danielle found another suspicious mole. Now she has spoken about the results process and how she still doesn’t know the outcome.

Danielle used to ‘cry into a pillow’ (Credit: YouTube)

Danielle Lloyd ‘still waiting’ for results

Speaking to The Sun, Danielle explained that she had to wait for 14 weeks last time, and unfortunately, it’s only been “a couple” so far for this mole. So she still has a while to go.

But she said that the “waiting game” is what she finds “really difficult” despite trying to be “really positive”.

Danielle explained: “I think I’m worried because they have said that I am more than likely going to get more skin cancers. But as long as I’m on it and fast, then I should be fine.”

Danielle doesn’t want to miss out on her kids’ lives (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

‘Terrified’ Danielle would ‘cry into pillow’

Recalling her first experience with skin cancer, Danielle admitted her biggest fear was not getting to see her kids throughout their lives.

Danielle shares sons Archie, George and Harry with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara. And she and Michael O’Neill are parents to Ronnie and Autumn Rose.

She said: “That’s the one thing that every time I thought about it, I would just burst into tears. I want to be there to see my kids grow up.”

However, despite trying to remain positive, Danielle admitted she has been “terrified” throughout the whole ordeal, and that she would try to just “get on with it” whether she was “okay or not”.

But it was when her kids went to sleep that she allowed herself to fully recognise what was happening. And that’s when her emotions came out.

Danielle recalled: “When the kids were in bed, I would go and cry into my pillow because it was a scary experience. It was really tough and unexpected because I didn’t think that it could happen to me.”

When she was going through her first cancer journey, Danielle admitted she “explained” what was happening to her “older kids” because she didn’t want them to see something online.

