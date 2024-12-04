Coronation Street star Charlie De Melo heartbroken by best friend’s death aged just 34

Corrie star Charlie De Melo has revealed that one of his friends has died.

The actor – who played Imran Habeeb on the soap from 2017 to 2022 – revealed the tragic news this week.

In a candid and emotional post on social media, Charlie called his friend’s death “enormous”, and described him as an “inspiration”.

Charlie starred in Corrie for five years (Credit: ITV)

Corrie star Charlie De Melo reveals friend’s death

Imran’s friend, Dave Schofield sadly passed at the end of last month aged 34.

He was diagnosed with a rare anaplastic ependymoma in 2020. After kidney and thyroid cancer, Dave was then diagnosed with brain cancer.

This week, Charlie De Melo announced the death of his friend. He wrote: “Just over a week ago, I lost my friend Dave.

“Anyone who was lucky enough to be in Dave’s orbit knows the vacuum his absence has left. His loss is enormous, permanent, and for which I feel eternally grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie De Melo (@charliedemelo)

Corrie star Charlie De Melo on friend’s sad passing

Corrie star Charlie then revealed he’s been reflecting on Dave’s death, relapsing how “short life is”. He said: “How cosmically unlikely it was that I would ever get a chance to ever meet, connect, and love this man.

“How small his window was and yet I got a chance to gaze through it. To marvel at his open heartedness, his curiosity, his generosity of spirit, his love of life, and love itself. My god, that man *loved* love.”

‘I’ll never stop being proud of him for that’

The soap star went on to explain how despite Dave’s terminal diagnosis, he didn’t let him stop in life, describing his pal as “an inspiration”.

Charlie added: “He talked a lot about legacy. What it means, how best to achieve it. Wanting to leave a small mark on the world after you’ve gone.”

He continued: “We’ve seen Dave’s respond to crisis after crisis. Rolling with the (seemingly endless) punches, creating new normals, adapting and carrying on with good humour, grace, and so much love. I’ll never stop being proud of him for that.”

Read more: Coronation Street: Kit and Shona to have affair, a new fan theory predicts

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.