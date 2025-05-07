Colin Firth’s ex-wife Livia addresses their split and life after her affair: ‘I don’t miss any of it’

Livia Guiggioli, the former wife of Hollywood actor Colin Firth, has reflected on their split – and claimed she doesn’t miss the trappings of A-list celebrity life.

The Mr Darcy star, 64, and Livia, 55, divorced after 24 years of marriage in 2021. They first met on the set of a BBC documentary in 1996.

But, according to reports, their relationship broke down in 2016. And allegations she had an affair with an Italian journalist followed two years later.

Colin Firth and Livia were married for 24 years (Credit: Cover Images)

Is Colin Firth married?

Both Livia and Colin have moved on with other relationships. Colin has been linked with TV writer Maggie Cohn since 2022. And activist Livia in a relationship with climate activist Callum Grieve.

However, Livia has indicated to Hello! that she and her ex retain a strong bond.

Colin and I have a wonderful relationship.

She said: “We’re always together. Colin and I have a wonderful relationship. We have worked a lot on that, and on keeping the family together. I have a partner, he has a partner and we’re all together all the time. It’s an extended, crazy family.”

Livia previously appeared at red carpet events with her then-husband Colin Firth (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I can’t remember who that person was’

Livia – who shares children Luca, 24, and Matteo, 21, with Colin – now lives in the Italian countryside. She said didn’t miss the red carpet lifestyle from when she was married.

Livia previously advised big brands on sustainability – and launched the Green Carpet Challenge to persuade celebs to wear ethical fashion at showbiz bashes.

She reflected: “I don’t miss any of it. Sometimes I look at my incredible high heels, gowns and clutches and think, I’ll never wear them again, and I can’t remember who that person was.”

Livia added: “I’ve had so many lives; I was producing documentaries, then I married this English man who became a famous actor, and we grew a family. Then we happened to be at the Oscars, meeting all these crazy people. It’s funny how each moment of your life, at the time, becomes your reality.”

Why did Colin and Livia split?

According to reports, it was revealed in March 2018 that Livia had had a year-long affair with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia.

It was claimed Marco harassed her in messages, and Colin confronted her over an email from her ex-lover. Livia also said she received phone calls and believed she was being followed.

Furthermore, emails containing pictures of her were allegedly sent to Colin after they reunited. However, Livia’s claims were denied – and she later dropped stalking charges against him.

