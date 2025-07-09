Inside Coleen Nolan’s son Jake Roche’s wedding – ‘controversial’ dress, ‘unconventional’ cake; performance by Loose Women star 

Coleen Nolan’s son Jake Roche recently tied the knot and according to the Loose Women star, it was the ‘most wonderful wedding she has ever been to’.

The TV star, 60, watched her youngest son, singer Jake, 32, get married at the weekend to his now-wife, Georgia. Coleen shares Jake with ex Shane Richie, 61.

But who performed on the night? And why did Coleen’s outfit ruffle some feathers? Here, we’re taking a look inside Jake and Georgia’s lush wedding.

Coleen Nolan on son’s ‘wonderful’ wedding

On Tuesday (July 8) Coleen appeared on Loose Women where she shared details about Jake and Georgia’s big day.

“It’s the nicest most wonderful wedding I’ve ever been to, including both of mine!” she quipped.

Revealing “it was like being in a film” Coleen shared that there were “tears, laughter and genuine love” on the day.

And according to Col, the couple wanted to keep it pretty low-key with Jake and Georgia doing their own vows.

She also said: “They arranged to do it at home, the ceremony was at her mum and dad’s house, it was absolutely beautiful.

“They didn’t want to spend hundreds of thousands of pounds because they just want to be together.”

As for the wedding cake, Jake and Georgia opted for something different.

“The wedding cake was fabulous, but it wasn’t like one of your traditional wedding cakes. It was in keeping with how the whole day was,” Coleen shared.

Explaining the cake, she said: “It was kind of tall and it had fresh flowers and different colours.”

Coleen Nolan reunites with sisters

As you’d expected, several celebs attended Jake and Georgia’s wedding last weekend, which took place outdoors.

140 people turned up and Coleen was joined by her famous sisters, Denise, Anne and Maureen for the special day.

The singer shared a sister selfie of the gang on Instagram. Laughing at the camera, they looked stunning in their elegant and stylish dresses.

“Of course, it was so great to see my sisters over the weekends too. How gorgeous do they look?” Coleen wrote in the caption.

Coleen forced to defend wedding outfit

It’s fair to say Coleen looked sensational at Jake’s wedding. She rocked a gorgeous white and green off-the-shoulder frock.

The dress, from Nigel Rayment, boasted a thigh-high split too, and Coleen accessorised with a green handbag and eye-catching hat.

Coleen shared a snap of her outfit on her Instagram and fans soon flooded the comments section with compliments.

However, one person shared their superstition about Coleen wearing green to Jake’s wedding. They wrote: “Many people would consider it bad luck to wear green to a wedding.”

Coleen then defended her look and she replied: “And yet out of 140 people, no one did? Many of whom were in green… weird eh.”

Coleen performs at son’s wedding

On the evening of Jake’s wedding, Coleen and her loved ones let their hair down as they celebrated the recent nuptials.

In the stunning outdoor setting, Coleen even headed up on stage with her other son, Shane’s new band.

Sending the guests wild, the Celebrity Big Brother star then performed a slew of hits including Gloria Gaynor’s iconic tune I Will Survive.

