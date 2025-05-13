Coleen Nolan had her showbiz pals and fans rallying around after she revealed some exciting news about her son Jake.

The Loose Women star, 60, is a proud mum to three children. Coleen shares two sons with her ex-husband Shane Richie – Shane Jr, 36, and Jake, 32, who became a dad for the first time last year.

She also has a daughter called Ciara, 23, with ex-partner Ray Fensome.

And this week, Coleen couldn’t contain her excitement after she revealed that her son Jake recently performed at an “iconic” venue.

Coleen’s son has left her ‘heart full’ (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan ‘beyond proud’ of son Jake

The star’s son Jake had his first taste of fame when he appeared in the chart-topping band Rixton from 2014 to 2022.

The group is best known for their hits such as Me and My Broken Heart and Wait On Me.

After the band parted ways in 2022, Jake switched things up and embarked on a career as a comedian. He is currently playing his stand-up show, Neporrhoids.

And on Monday (May 12), he took to the stage at the Bill Murray pub in London – and as expected, his famous mum was in attendance.

‘My heart is full’

Taking to her Instagram, Coleen uploaded a photo of her beaming with pride while standing next to Jake, backstage at the venue.

“My heart is FULL tonight, I am beyond proud of my son @jakeroche who played the iconic @billmurraypub with his one man show @neporrhoids,” she gushed in the caption.

And it didn’t take Coleen’s fans and showbiz pals to send their congratulations to Coleen and Jake.

Rushing to the comments section, fellow Loose Women star Katie Piper commented a slew of applause emojis.

Coleen’s pal attended the event as well (Credit: Instagram Story)

Coleen’s Loose Women co-star attended show

Meanwhile, Coleen’s co-panelist Dame Kelly Holmes also attended the gig – and shared a photo to her story of herself posing next to Jake and Coleen.

“So good, so talented,” Kelly wrote in the caption.

So good, so talented.

Under Coleen’s post, one fan wrote: “It was an absolutely incredible show. Your son is so talented.”

Another also said: “So pleased for you both.” A third then penned: “Proud moment for you indeed.”

